Michigan reported 13,999 new cases of coronavirus in the three days to Monday, December 20th.

Michigan reported 13,999 newly reported COVID-19 cases, approximately 4,666 reports per day, and 160 newly reported deaths between Friday 17 December and Monday 20 December. Did.

These include new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last update on Friday, December 17th. Deaths include 63 people identified during a three-weekly review of important records.

Over the past seven days, Michigan has reported an average of 5,481 new cases, reported cases, and 106 deaths. One week ago, the average for seven days was 6,188 cases per day, with 107 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,434,837 reported cases, confirmed coronavirus cases, and 25,984 deaths. In addition, the state has reported 194,525 possible cases and 1,917 possible deaths, which were determined by physicians and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

According to state data last updated on Friday, December 17, the pool has recently been expanded to include 5-11 children of all targeted people, with 62.4% of the population at least once. I have a shot.

This increased from 61.9% on December 10th.

Federal authorities approved the vaccine on November 2 for children aged 5 to 11 years. As of Friday, about 158,000 children started the process in Michigan. This represents about 19% of the population.

hospitalization

As of Wednesday, state-wide hospitals were treating 4,053 adults and 52 pediatric patients in confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, including 971 adults in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations are still high, but are declining. They reached the peak of the pandemic earlier this month.

On December 13, state-wide hospitals treated 4,721 adult and 61 pediatric patients in confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, including 1,033 in the intensive care unit.

test

Last week, on average, 16.2% of tests returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. This was a slight decrease from 16.9% on December 13.

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, three counties, all on the Upper Peninsula, have not recorded new cases since Friday. They are the Keweenaw, Luce, and Schoolcraft counties.

Based on new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Gratiot County between Lansing and Mount Pleasant was number one at 407. The following are Macomb County (220), Wayne County (192), Berrien County (159), St. Clair County (152), Oakland County (150), Monroe County (150), Van Buren County (144), Montcalm County ( 144), Midland County (141).

Without adjusting the population, Wayne County was at the top with 3,435. Next are Macomb County (1,937), Oakland County (1,914), Kent County (746), Genesee County (470), Washtenaw County (437), Ingham County (318), Kalamazoo County (316), Ottawa County (256). )was. And Saginaw County (254).

Wayne County and Macomb County have both listed and show high levels of infection.

Fifty-one counties reported at least one death. Wayne County was 17 ahead, Kent County was 13 and Oakland County was 11. Monroe county was 6, and Alpena, Bay, Grand Traverse, Livingston, and McCorm counties were 5, respectively. Benji, Jackson, Ottawa, Saginaw, and Washtenaw counties each reported four. There were three in the counties of Allegan, Calhorn, Genecy and Gratiot.

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more for people to get sick and see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts in any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and number of cases.

Below is a graph that tracks the 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths per day reported during the pandemic process in the states. (These are based on the reported date, not necessarily the date of death.) Deaths are increasing considerably. The average at the beginning of this month jumped to over 100 and has remained there with little change since December 3rd.

