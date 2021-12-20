Health
Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo region since Friday are in high demand on the third dose
Hundreds of people were lined up to get the COVID-19 vaccine on one of the vaccination buses parked outside the Kitchiner Public Library on Monday morning.
The Waterloo Regional Public Health Service reported that the bus was full before it opened at 9 am Eastern Standard Time.
Chris Shu said it was difficult to book online, so he took the third dose in line at 5am.
“It’s the holiday season and there’s more activity,” he said. “I am a little worried [how the] Spread [the] The virus is faster and faster than it is now, so it’s better to get it [the vaccine] As soon as possible. “
Daniel and Sturk arrived at 7:30 am and were told they could turn their backs by the time they reached the front line of the line. They said they went to a mobile vaccination bus after not booking luck online or by phone.
Sue Turk said he didn’t understand why the vaccine was so difficult to access.
“I don’t know why this area is really, really slow.”
In addition, the region’s online booking system has reduced the waiting time on Mondays from 40 minutes to an hour, increasing the number of people eligible for a third dose.
The region tweeted, “At this point, the demand for a third vaccination appointment is very high. Our vaccination clinics in our area are currently full.”
398 new cases since Friday
Public health in the Waterloo region has reported 398 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
When categorized by day, it is:
- 136 cases were reported on Saturday.
- 127 cases were reported on Sunday.
- 135 cases reported on Monday.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with 806 active cases.
There were 20 people with the virus in 3 hospitals in the area, including 7 in the intensive care unit. The area said people in the ICU may no longer be infectious, but need continuous care.
Ontario Recorded 3,784 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday..
19 outbreaks
There were 19 active outbreaks in the area. Twelve cases were seen at one of the Lanark Heights long-term care facilities. Seven were staff and five were “non-staff” cases. The death of one person was associated with this outbreak.
Nine were in school:
- Four new outbreaks in private schools.
- St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge. There are 9 cases in multiple cohorts.
- St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. 9 cases.
- 8 at Tate Street Public School in Cambridge.
- St. Augustine of Hippo School in Cambridge. There are four cases.
- Kitchener’s St. Mary’s High School, 4 cases.
- Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge. There are three cases.
- St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School in El Myra and two cases.
- St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. There are two cases.
Outbreaks have been declared at Kitchener’s Southridge Public School, Baden’s Sir Adambeck Public School, Kitchener’s Glencairn Public School, and Kitchener’s St. Louis Adult Learning and Continuing Education.
There were 5 hockey-related outbreaks.
- Cambridge Road Runners Girls Hockey Association, 26 cases.
- Hespeller Minor Hockey Association 19 cases.
- Cambridge Minor Hockey Association and 8 Cases.
- Waterloo Minor Hockey Association and 5 Cases.
- An unnamed hockey-related outbreak in two cases.
Other occurrences are as follows:
- Columbus Conference Center with 5 cases.
- Car sales and service workplaces in four cases.
- A manufacturing workplace with three cases.
- An office with two cases.
Expect a Moderna vaccine at a local clinic
Vaccination dashboards in the region show that 75.66 percent of all residents have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of this, 39.17 percent of children aged 5 to 11 received the first dose.
People over the age of 30 should expect to be vaccinated with Moderna vaccines in their local clinics in the coming weeks, as the region is in high demand for a third dose and there is an “unexpected state Pfizer vaccine shortage”. Said that.
The region said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be reserved for people between the ages of 12 and 29. Similarly, the region said there was no shortage of pediatric doses of Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11 years.
Moderna is similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Officials said, and both are “very effective against the harsh COVID-19.”
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the area, says people should take the first dose available through pharmacies and clinics.
“A third dose of Moderna or Pfizer boosts immunity to Omicron variants. Don’t delay vaccination by waiting for a particular brand, whether in a clinic, local pharmacy, or anywhere in the area. Encourage all residents to go to the Vaccination Clinic. “
