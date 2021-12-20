Some kidney transplant patients develop COVID-19 antibody after the third vaccination







In a study of kidney transplant patients who did not respond immune to the two SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, 39% expressed antibodies within 4 weeks of the third dose. In addition, there was no significant difference in response rates between the mRNA and viral vector vaccines. The data is Reindl-Schwaighofer R, et al. Jama. 2021; doi: 10.1001 /jamainternmed.2021.7372.

“”Initial report The results of the third dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in non-responders or hyporesponders show promising results. [one in three] Patients developing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 ” Roman Reindl-Schwaighofer, MD, PhD, Written by a colleague from the Department of Nephrology and Dialysis in Internal Medicine III of the Vienna Medical University in Vienna, Austria. “We do it [kidney transplant recipients] KTR who did not later develop an antibody against SARS-CoV-2 [two] The administration of the mRNA vaccine, which is a heterologous vaccination strategy using viral vectors, improves the humoral response to SARS-CoV-2 compared to the third dose of the same mRNA vaccine. “ In a single-center, single-blind, 1: 1 randomized clinical trial, researchers found vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in 197 adult kidney transplant recipients (mean age 61.2 years, 58% male). The efficacy of the third dose was evaluated. .. None of the patients developed SARS-CoV-2 peplomer antibody after the first two doses of the mRNA vaccine. The trial was held from June 15th to August 16th, 2021. The analysis was conducted from August 17th to August 31st, 2021. Within 28 days of screening, participants received a single dose of either the mRNA vaccine or the vector-based vaccine. Follow-up was performed 29 to 42 days after vaccination and the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 enzyme immunoassay was used to determine participants’ immune response levels and possible adverse events. The main result of this study was the amount of seroconversion in the mRNA and vector vaccinated groups 4 weeks after the third vaccination. A total of 76 patients developed antibody Against SARS-CoV-2 peplomer 4 weeks after the third vaccination. The response rate of the mRNA vaccine was 35% and that of the vector vaccine was 42%, indicating that there was no “statistically significant difference” between the allogeneic vaccine and the heterologous vaccine. “The results of this randomized clinical trial show that the homologous and heterologous vaccination strategies for the third SARS-CoV-2 vaccine dose in kidney transplant recipients are comparable, with both mRNA and vector vaccines being kidney transplant recipients. It shows that more than one-third of the vaccines achieve serum conversion, “Reindl-Schwaighofer et al. Wrote. “However, given the high proportion of non-responders after the third dose, there is an urgent need for additional strategies to elicit an immune response in kidney transplant recipients.”

