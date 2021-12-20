10 counties report 21 more deaths

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Wisconsin is seeing two milestones by the end of the year. A total of 10,000 deaths and 50,000 hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus.

The numbers below show the pandemic situation a year ago and the current situation. The number of cases in 2020 began on February 5, and was the first COVID-19 case diagnosed in the state. The first death was reported in mid-March 2020. In the last 12 months of 2021, there was an epidemic of the COVID-19 virus variant, which is predominantly the deadly delta variant, which is more contagious and produces higher viral load. It puts a strain on the infected people. There were also vaccination efforts and vaccination backlash.

The total number of cases Total number of deaths Total hospitalization December 20, 2020 457,177 4,417 20,120 December 20, 2021 943,355 (+486,178) 9,683 (+5,266) 49,546 (+29,426)

State health authorities are now Worried about Omicron variantsAccording to some doctors, it is as contagious as a cold, but it is the third leading cause of death virus in Wisconsin (neither heart disease nor cancer is contagious), as follows: It is hitting an overwhelming hospital. Another storm on rain-saturated ground. So this is your daily number starting from this holiday week:

The Wisconsin Department of Health reports more than 6,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend. This includes 1,333 cases from Sunday to Monday morning. The state averages about 3,300 (3,294) per day, down from the state’s previous COVID-19 report (3,558) on Friday. According to the DHS, 11.8% of all COVID-19 tests in the last 7 days are virus positive, which is increasing. As previously reported, we have the highest positive rates over a year.

Since Friday, an additional 83 have been added to the COVID-19 deaths and 9,683 lives have been lost. According to our calculations, the state has reported an average of 43 COVID-19 deaths in the past week. However, the state counts only deaths within the last 30 days, and the measurements show that the state averaged 28 deaths per day in the last 7 days, a slight increase from Friday 27th. increase. Mortality increased from 1.02% to 1.03% in all known cases. We will monitor this indicator tomorrow. Mortality has not been on the rise since July 6th.

The 10 counties of Wisconsin in the WBAY display area have filed 21 death reports since Friday. These were the people of Brown County (3), Dodge (2), Fond du Lac (2), Wrangler (2), Manitowoc (1), Marinette (2). , Oconto (1), Outagamie (3), Shawano (1), Waushara (1), Winevago (3).

Since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, 49,546 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 5.25% of all cases and continues to decline, with many positive. Indicates that no hospitalization is required. Nonetheless, since Friday, an additional 326 have been hospitalized, and our calculations show that an average of 165 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized daily last week. This was offset by a total of 330 discharges and deaths over the weekend, based on new numbers from Monday. Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,660 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, of whom 424 were in the intensive care unit. This is one more patient in the intensive care unit compared to Friday, but four fewer patients overall.

The northeastern medical area treats 177 patients, including 33 in the ICU. Fox Valley Hospital has 126 patients, 27 of whom are in the ICU.

Ten hospitals in the northeast report 10 available ICU beds, 2 intermediate care beds, and 17 medical surgical beds. Thirteen hospitals in the Fox Valley area have two ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, 12 of which are available for medical surgery. These are beds for all patients who need them, not just COVID-19 treatments.

vaccination

Health officials report that nearly 3.6 million Wisconsin (3,583,947) have rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccination. Of these, 3.37 million (3,370,820) have completed the vaccine series. Get two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccinated individuals will receive an additional 1,439,275 boosters in Wisconsin, or an average of 18,717 boosters daily for the past week.

To date, 61.4% of Wisconsin’s total population has been vaccinated, including 57.8% of the fully vaccinated population. Sheboygan County has reached 60.0% of the population and has been vaccinated at least once. The Fox Valley healthcare area is close to 300,000 inhabitants in eight fully vaccinated counties (54.5%).

Monday vaccinations by age group (And changed from the previous report)

5 to 11: 19.2% were vaccinated (+0.5) / 12.7% completed vaccination (+0.6)

12 to 17: 56.2% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 51.5% completed vaccination (+0.3)

18 to 24: 56.0% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 51.1% completed vaccination (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.6% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 56.3% completed vaccination (+0.1)

35 to 44: 66.6% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 63.1% completed vaccination (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.5% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 66.5% completed vaccination (+0.1)

55 to 64: 76.5% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 73.8% completed vaccination (+0.1)

65 years of age or older: 85.2% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 82.0% completed vaccination (-0.1)

Monday vaccination by county population (And changed from the previous report)

County (population)

(Healthy area) Percentage of the population

With at least one dose Percentage of the population

Completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.6% (+ 0.1) 59.4% (+ 0.2) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 54.9% (+ 0.1) 52.2% (+ 0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.1% (+ 0.1) 47.5% (+ 0.1) (27,668) (NE) 76.5% (+ 0.2) 71.8% (+ 0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.4% ​​(+ 0.1) 50.6% (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.3% 47.8% (+ 0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1 (-0.1) 46.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.2% (+ 0.1) 52.2% (+ 0.1) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 50.8% (+ 0.1) 48.9% (+ 0.1) Wrangler (19,189) 52.3% (+ 0.1) 49.8% (+ 0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.1% (+ 0.1) 55.4% (+ 0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.1% (+ 0.1) 48.4% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.0% 48.6% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.4% (+ 0.1) 58.2% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.0% (+ 0.1) 43.9% (+ 0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.0% (+ 0.1) 56.8% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.6% (+ 0.1) 51.0% Wau Shara (24,443) (FV) 44.3% (+ 0.1) 42.1% (+ 0.1) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 59.7% (+ 0.1) 56.3% (+ 0.1) Northeast (474,200) (NE) 285,390 (60.1%, +0.1) 270,872 (57.1%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 316,752 (57.6%, +0.1) 299,913 (54.5%, +0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,583,947 (61.4%, +0.1) 3,370,820 (57.8%, +0.1)

To find a free COVID-19 vaccination site near you, text the zip code to 438829.

Total county cases and deaths on Monday ((((Bold Changes in the number of cases or deaths since the previous report) **

Brown – 48,263 (+169) (298 dead) (+3)

Calumet – 8,481 cases (+45) (73 people died)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -3,596 (+12) 74 people died

Dodge – 17,621 Cases (+159) (219 deaths) (+ 2)

Door – 4,257 cases (+27) (39 people died)

Florence-610 cases (revised by -1 for each state) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac-19,968 (+77) (175 dead) (+2)

Mori-1,716 cases (+2) (36 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,860 (+10) (33 people died)

Green Lake-2,956 (+7) (36 people died)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,645 cases (+7) (57 people died)

Kewanee – 3,486 (+7) (35 people died)

Wrangler-3,517 (+27) (48 dead) (+2)

Manitowoc – 12,150 (+152) (106 dead) (+1)

Marinette-7,192 (+18) (81 deaths) (+ 2)

Menominee (Michigan) * -3,030 (+15) (52 dead) (+1)

Menominee – 1,009 (+1) (11 people died)

Oconto – 6,950 (+25) (68 dead) (+1)

Outagamie – 30,261 (+171) (273 dead) (+3)

Shawano – 7,095 (+18) (88 dead) (+1)

Sheboygan – 20,455 (+88) (181 people died)

Waupaca – 8,171 (+22) (160 deaths) (Deaths have been revised to -1 by state)

Waushala – 3,527 (+18) (57 dead) (+1)

Winnebago – 28,364 (+217) (271 dead) (+3)

* All cases and deaths in 72 counties in Wisconsin DHS County Data Website.. The Wisconsin State Health Services Department and the Wisconsin Hospital Association are up to date from Monday to Friday. The Michigan Department of Health will update the information on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates the data at different times, DHS freezes the numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

