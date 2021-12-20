Health
The first death of NH’s child by COVID was announced
Concord — New Hampshire Health Authority Reported Monday State’s first COVID-19 child death A person who lived in the state.
childAccording to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, he was only identified as under the age of 18, but was too young to be vaccinated against the virus.
Vaccines for children under the age of 5 have not yet been approved.
Deaths occurred in September in another state and were identified after COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death on a recently confirmed death certificate, officials said. Health experts say vaccination of people of all ages helps delay the spread of COVID-19. The vaccine was approved for children aged 16 to 17 years in August and 5 to 12 years in November.
“We are all saddened by this loss and condolences to our families,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It remains important for all of us to take steps to protect those who are not yet vaccinated and who are vulnerable and at risk of severe COVID-19.”
Of the more than 800,000 COVID-19 deaths nationwide, less than 800 are under the age of 18. Disease Control Prevention Data Center.. This includes 236 deaths of infants aged 0-4 years and 535 deaths aged 5-18 years.
New Hampshire health authorities encourage vaccination
About 25-30% of all new infections in New Hampshire occur in people under the age of 18, state officials say. The state currently has the highest virus rates in the country.
“People over the age of 5 must be vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and those over the age of 16 who have already completed the primary vaccination series are best. You will need to receive a booster vaccination to get a level of protection. “The State Health Department’s announcement states.
Information on where to get vaccinated in New Hampshire is available at the following URL: Vaccine.nh.gov..
