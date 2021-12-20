Studies suggest that periodontal disease increases the risk of other illnesses such as mental health and heart disease-ScienceDaily





A study led by the University of Birmingham has shown that a history of GP input for periodontal disease increases the risk of developing illnesses such as mental illness and heart disease.

Experts have 64,379 patients with GP input history of periodontal disease, including periodontitis and periodontitis (a condition that can lead to tooth loss if left untreated). Conducted the first kind of study of GP records. Of these, 60,995 had gingival inflammation and 3,384 had periodontitis. The records of these patients were compared with the records of 251,161 patients who had no record of periodontal disease. In the entire cohort, the average age was 44 years, 43% were male and 30% were smokers. Body mass index (BMI), ethnicity and deprivation levels were also similar between groups. Researchers use data to identify the number of patients who develop cardiovascular disease (eg, heart failure, stroke, vascular dementia), cardiometabolic disorders (eg, hypertension, type 2 diabetes), and autoimmunity. I looked it up. Conditions over an average follow-up period of approximately 3 years (eg, arthritis, type 1 diabetes, psoriasis), and psychiatric disorders (eg, depression, anxiety and severe mental illness). From the research, it was published in the journal today BMJ Open, The team found that patients with a history of periodontal disease at the start of the study could be diagnosed with one of these additional conditions for an average of 3 years compared to patients in a cohort without periodontal disease. Was found to be high. At the beginning of the study. The results of the study showed that patients with a recorded history of periodontal disease at the start of the study had a 37% increased risk of developing mental illness, while a 33% increased risk of developing autoimmune disease. Was shown. The risk of developing cardiovascular disease was increased by 18% and the risk of developing cardiometabolic disorders was increased by 7% (the risk of type 2 diabetes was much higher at 26%). Dr. Joht Singh Chandan, co-lead author of the Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham, said: Although quality of life has declined significantly, little is known about the association between poor oral health and many chronic illnesses, especially mental illness. Therefore, we conducted one of the largest epidemiological studies to date. , UK primary care data will be used to investigate the association between periodontal disease and some chronic conditions. Evidence has been found that periodontal disease appears to be associated with an increased risk of developing these associated chronic diseases. Periodontal disease is so common that other chronic illnesses can be a significant public health burden. “ This study was partially funded by the University of Birmingham-based Center for Musculoskeletal Aging Research for Arthritis and supported by the National Institute of Health (NIHR) Birmingham Biomedical Research Center. Caroline Ilot, Head of Research and Provision for Arthritis, said: Previous studies have shown that people with RA are four times more likely to suffer from gingival disease than people without RA and are more likely to be severely ill. This study provides a clearer reason. Health professionals need to be vigilant about the early signs of gingival disease and how it can have widespread effects on a person’s health, and take a holistic approach when treating a person. Strengthen the importance of taking. “

Story source: material Provided by University of Birmingham.. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

