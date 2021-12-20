Health
More restaurants announce temporary closure as LA COVID-19 cases surge
Los Angeles County — and certainly California general — Stimulated by a newer, more infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus, we are beginning to feel the early effects of what appears to be another COVID-19 winter surge. Los Angeles Times Called Forecasts for the coming months overtaken by LA County are “harsh” 3,500 new cases December 19th (Sun) is more than triple the previous week.
New outbreaks have already begun to affect local restaurants, with outbreaks and lack of healthy staff temporarily closing some prominent locations and reducing time.Large public event like planned New Year’s Eve celebration at Grand Park With downtown Los Angeles 62nd LA Holiday Celebration Pasadena has stated that it will continue as planned at the 133rd Annual Rose Parade, but due to public health concerns associated with COVID-19, it has been canceled or withdrawn from direct attendance. With new requirements Implementation (including vaccination).
So far, only a handful of local restaurants have begun to publicly acknowledge outbreaks or staffing and service cuts across Los Angeles, including Jerina in Venice. Reported 28 New COVID-19 case and staff level reduction plan Advance..Other restaurants reportedly Cancel your reservation It also shifts service hours during the busy holiday season, even if you haven’t announced the outbreak on your website or social media feed.
The Los Angeles County Public Health Service requires that companies with three or more confirmed cases need to notify health authorities so that they can record those positive cases in a publicly viewable database. Available hereNo need to announce outbreaks or closures on websites or social media feeds. If there are two or less cases, it is not necessary to report the case to the county. Also, some restaurants may not have yet reported to the county’s public health authorities.
Last fall, county officials issued a “targeted”, safer home order when the five-day moving average was pushed up. 4,500 north Per day. Sacramento’s California public health authorities said State-wide mask man dating last week.Already in some areas of San Diego, such as Oceanside, El Cajon, Coronado, and in other counties of Northern California. Said publicly They wouldn’t force a mask man date locally.
LA Current vaccination rate Nearly 84% of people over the age of 12 (at least one vaccination, less than 65% across the state) and less than 19% of children aged 5-11 years. Vaccination is the safest way to avoid contracts, expansions and hospitalizations. From COVID-19. Large-scale research Show that the vaccine is effective and provides very little protection, even with side effects.
