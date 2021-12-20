Health officials in Contra Costa confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant – “it was only a matter of time” – CBS San Francisco





Contra Costa County (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County have identified the first case of an Omicron variant of COVID-19 and urged residents to receive booster shots and be cautious about their vacation. According to Contra Costa Health Services, three cases of the mutant were discovered by genomic sequencing. This variant was detected earlier this month during a county wastewater test. read more: Female shot dead in East Auckland “We knew it was only a matter of time before the Omicron variant appeared in Contra Costa County,” health doctor Dr. Chris Farnitano said in a statement Monday. Two cases in the county were people who were completely vaccinated but had no booster shots, and a third case was unvaccinated. Authorities said no Omicron patients had been hospitalized so far. Health officials in Contra Costa said Omicron is likely to be epidemic in the community for several weeks. The rapidly expanding subspecies, first discovered a month ago, was discovered in other Bay Area counties from early December. Health authorities expecting “more cases” in the coming weeks.. While the Omicron subspecies was widespread, health officials emphasized that so far most COVID-19 cases in the county remain Delta subspecies. read more: Update: Auckland police recover suspect’s car in investigation into Kevin Nishita’s murder Health officials said the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Contra Costa County has increased by about 5% over the past two weeks. Hospitalization for the virus has been stable so far in December. Farnitano again urged residents to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine booster. As of Monday, only about one-third of eligible county residents are receiving a third dose. “The message is even more important as today’s news and vacation are imminent. Those who get boosters are much less likely to get seriously ill or hospitalized. That’s this holiday season. It’s our wish, “said the health official. Officials said that vaccinated people do not need to cancel their vacation plans, but officials have asked residents to check for staying at home and for symptoms, before and after travel and meetings. He called for precautions such as wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Other news: Oakland Athletics hires former player Mark Kotsay as manager to replace Bob Melvin Information on COVID-19 vaccines and tests Visit the Contra Costa Health Services website Alternatively, please call 833-829-2626.

