COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in South Florida, but the ICU population is not.
Miami – A hospital group in South Florida reports uptics for COVID-19-related patients.
For example, consider the Jackson Health System.
“Yesterday, we tested 200 Covid-positive people in the emergency department. Ten days ago, that number was less than 10,” said Dr. Hany Atallah, CMO of Jackson Memorial Hospital. “Our hospitalization increased fairly dramatically and quite rapidly.”
Throughout Jackson’s hospitals, they went from 38 COVID-19-positive patients to 98 in just one week.
These numbers are far less than the more than 400 patients that occurred in late August during the delta variant case surge last summer, but the rapid increase is something hospital officials are paying attention to. is.
However, there is some good news.
“Patients in hospitals tend not to get sick like this summer,” said Dr. Atara. “Our ICU patient count was not as high as in the delta type. This is good.”
Dr. Atara said the entire Omicron is highly contagious, what they are currently monitoring is how sick it is to the people who catch it.
“It’s a bit of a wildcard in terms of the number of people we think will require hospitalization,” he said. “We still know exactly what this looks like, how it peaks, how sick people are, and how many ICU beds they need. Things are still a little in the air. “
Similar observations were made by Dr. Markup, Chief Medical Officer of the Memorial Healthcare System, regarding hospitalization and the severity of positive cases.
“Currently, we don’t see any increase in our intensive care unit,” he said. “In the case of a delta surge, it will probably burn out relatively quickly. In the case of Omicron’s surge, all bets will be invalidated.”
Ultimately, it will become apparent over time as authorities continue to monitor and study new variants.
“It’s really hard to know at this point,” said Dr. Nap. “Please give me a few more weeks. I can take better pictures.”
Dr. Atara also explained why the number of incidents is expected to increase during the holidays.
“Omicron mutants, the main strain we currently have, are much more contagious and are more contagious to people,” he said. “Illness is reduced, but I am more likely to get infected because I am more likely to get infected. When I am around my family, I tend to be a little more relaxed. That is, the mask comes off.”
The CDC recommends using masks in poorly ventilated indoor spaces and around many people.
Dr. Atara says it’s good to remember that “even if you’re vulnerable before, you’re old, and you’re emphasizing your medical condition, you’re still vulnerable.”
Both Dr. Atara and Dr. Nap continue to advocate vaccination, and they say catching Covid will reduce the severity of the disease.
“Vaccines do help,” said Dr. Atara. “Prevention is clearly the best. If you qualify for a booster and get a booster, gather outside if possible. Still, masks that have been found to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It calls attention to people to focus on wearing. “
Dr. Nap added: “The only best thing people can do on their own with their families and others is to get vaccinated, and if you are vaccinated to get a booster.”
Among the groundbreaking cases, Dr. Nap said: The idea that vaccines can actually overcome this without suffering from serious illness is something that should not be overlooked. “
