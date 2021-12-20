Live Update: North Carolina Governor Rejects New Pandemic Obligation

Raleigh, North Carolina — The Governor of North Carolina has issued the strongest public health warning for Christmas holidays.

Governor Roy Cooper predicts the highest number of daily cases since a pandemic struck the state in March 2020, when an omicron variant of the coronavirus quickly put a heavy burden on hospitals on Monday. Said.

Cooper also said he would not re-impose state-wide obligations or develop financial incentives for residents to receive a booster vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine. Instead of obligations, North Carolina relies on additional resources for home inspection and information campaigns to encourage about 62% of vaccinated residents to get booster shots.

———

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic today:

— British nurses warn the healthcare system at a critical point as the number of Omicron cases soars

— German troops give hospitals an edge in treating COVID-19 patients

— Omicron urges World Economic Forum to postpone Davos meeting until summer 2022

— Austria believes the move will be successful as the 20-day blockade has ended and the number of virus cases has plummeted.

Visit https://APNews.com/coronavirus-pandemic to stay up to date with the latest information throughout the day.

———

Here’s what else is happening today:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — In Louisiana, months after the fourth epidemic of coronavirus, the number of cases of COVID-19 began to increase, and as the Omicron variant spreads, the state is at risk of further proliferation. ..

According to data released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of new coronavirus cases has exceeded 2,300 since Friday and exceeded 4,800 last week. This is more than double the number of new cases from the previous week.

And with dozens of rapidly prevailing cases of Omicron variants in Louisiana, the Ministry of Health warned that these numbers are expected to surge.

Still, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 in Louisiana remains low so far, with 241 cases reported on Monday. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 2020, well below the state’s peak of 3,000 in August.

———

Boise, Idaho — Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases, state health officials have revoked the crisis guidelines for rations at hospitals in northern Idaho.

The Idaho Ministry of Health said Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients is still high, but will not exceed available medical resources.

Crisis standards for the five northernmost counties of the state have been in place since September 7.

Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the situation remains volatile due to a variant of Omicron that emerged in Idaho last week. Jeppesen says that vaccination, boosters, and wearing masks in crowded areas can prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed again.

———

New York — Two of Broadway’s biggest musicals, Hamilton and Aladdin, close their doors during a busy Christmas week after finding a groundbreaking case of COVID-19 at the company.

All “Aladdin” Matinee and night performances from Tuesday to Friday have been cancelled. The performance will resume on Sunday. “Aladdin” had previously canceled its performance on December 19th.

“Hamilton” will be canceled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and the performances will resume on December 27th. Detection of positive results.

The two hit shows have announced several days of virus cancellations, including “Mrs.” Doubtfire, “” MJ, “and” Ain’t Too Proud. ” Shows often add performance around Christmas weeks, and holidays are usually the most lucrative show of the year.

———

Kansas Mission — Due to the surge in numbers of COVID-19, Kansas district hospitals are struggling to transfer patients, and some patients are stuck in the emergency room for a week while waiting for bed. increase.

Space was scarce when the Delta Variant first hit the state during the winter and summer of last year. The situation improved slightly this fall, but it’s getting worse again, according to Kansas and Motient, the company that manages the transfer.

And it’s not just local hospitals that are looking for beds. Overwhelming hospitals far from Minnesota and Michigan are calling for beds in larger Kansas hospitals. In many cases, there is simply no room.

Dr. Richard Watson, the founder of Motient, said on Friday that long-distance travel and long bed waits have become sadly commonplace as the pandemic finishes its second year.

———

Concord, New Hampshire — Health officials say the child “too young to be vaccinated” against COVID-19 is the first person under the age of 18 to die of a virus-related complication in New Hampshire. I am.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release that the death occurred in another state in September and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death in a recently confirmed death certificate.

“We are all saddened by this loss and condolences to our families,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It remains important for all of us to take steps to protect those who are not yet vaccinated and who are vulnerable and at risk of severe COVID-19.”

———

Quebec City — Due to a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province, Quebec has closed bars, cinemas, gyms and spas.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the restaurant must close by 10 pm

The state reached 50% capacity in restaurants and bars last week, but is now announcing more limits. Quebec reported 4,571 COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is the new one-day record since the pandemic began.

Elementary and high schools will be closed after Monday and face-to-face learning will resume on January 10, but the school will have access to holiday breaks for vaccinations and quick test distribution to students.

Audiences are not allowed to participate in professional or amateur sporting events.

Remote work, previously recommended by the authorities, will be mandatory.

———

London — Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to gather the royal family for Christmas at the Royal Sandringham House in eastern England amid concerns about a rapidly expanding variant of Omicron.

The Royal Palace said on Monday that the 95-year-old Queen would be on vacation at Windsor Castle, west of London. There she spent most of her time during the pandemic.

Other members of the royal family are expected to visit during Christmas, taking precautions against the spread of the virus.

For many years, members of the extended family attended local churches as a group on Christmas Day and spent their vacation in Sandlingham.

The Queen has spent the night in the hospital in October and has reduced her travel and work in recent months since her doctor told her to take a break.

———

Columbus, Ohio — Additional Ohio hospitals have announced postponement of elective surgery as cases of COVID-19 continue to fill beds in the state.

This decision is in line with the crisis highlighted by Governor Mike Dewein, who ordered the hospital to help overwhelmed staff with more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard last week.

Both the Ohio State University Medical Center and the Columbus-based Ohio Health system say they are postponing new elective surgery due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The Ohio State University policy covers procedures that require an overnight stay and will take effect on January 3, but will not affect the procedures currently scheduled.

The Northeast Ohio hospital system, including the Cleveland Clinic, announced a similar postponement earlier this month. The word “help” dominated the full-page ad for The Plain Dealer on Monday, with six Cleveland regional health systems urging people to vaccinate.

State Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said last week that the vast majority of people hospitalized in Ohio were not vaccinated.

———

Kansas Mission — Missouri health officials say delta variants make up 98% to 99% of the approximately 600 samples sequenced weekly.

In the last 7 days, the state has identified 14,156 new COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalization for COVID-19 is increasing in Missouri. According to data from the state’s health and senior services sector, Thursday’s seven-day average reached 1,972, up from 1,058 on November 9, but well below the peak of the summer surge.

Dr. James Stewart, Chief Medical Officer at North Kansas City Hospital, says the hospital currently has more than four times as many COVID-19 patients with active infections as of November 1.

Stewart says the hospital will exceed its previous peak if this continues.

———

Houston, Texas — A Houston hospital system reports that Omicron variants account for 82% of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases being treated.

Dr. S. Wesley Long, Medical Director of Diagnostic Microbiology at the Houston Methodist Hospital, said on Sunday that a variant of Omicron is now “at full power” in Houston.

Omicron variants have become the “majority cause” of new cases of Houston methodologists in less than three weeks, Long said. In comparison, the delta variant took three months during the summer before causing more than 80% of cases.

The number on Sundays has increased dramatically from the numbers Long reported on Friday. Tests have shown that Omicron is involved in 45% of Houston Methodist cases.

Earlier this month, Houston officials reported that a variant of Omicron was detected in the city’s wastewater and that the variant had been present in Houston since at least November 29, based on wastewater sampling.

———

Los Angeles — The organizer said the New Year’s Eve party planned at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles has no direct audience due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19 in LA County.

The “NYELA Countdown to 2022” event will be streamed instead as it was last year.

Organizers initially planned to have an audience of front-line workers in LA County and first responder invitees only.

The program will feature the band Kinky and other musical performances from 11:00 pm on December 31st.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Service reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is because the number of new cases every day has tripled in a week.

———

Dubai-Kuwait, United Arab Emirates requires all persons vaccinated against the coronavirus at least 9 months ago to receive a booster vaccination.

The Gulf Arab countries have stated that booster shots will be mandatory from January 2nd as the Omicron subspecies progresses throughout the region. Kuwait detected the first case of Omicron earlier this month.

Small emirates have seen a gradual increase in cases this week after reaching a record low of less than 50 infections per day. The government also urged all citizens and residents to avoid traveling.

———

Annapolis, Maryland — Governor of Maryland announced on Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus but is now fine.

Governor Larry Hogan tweeted on Monday morning that a rapid test was positive as part of a regular test. Hogan, a survivor of the cancer, said he had been vaccinated and had a booster vaccination. During the summer, members of Hogan’s staff were positive, while Hogan and Vice Governor Boyd Rutherford were negative.

“I would like to encourage you to get vaccinated or booster shots as soon as possible when the Omicron variant becomes dominant,” Hogan tweeted.

Hogan said on Sunday’s Fox News Sunday that he has no plans to issue a new blockade, despite concerns about COVID-19 infections and a surge in hospitalizations. Hospitalization in Maryland has increased by about 150% in the last two weeks, he said. Republican governors said the state is pushing for more support for hospitals and more residents to be vaccinated in the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. ..

The state health department reported that 1,345 people were hospitalized on Sunday. This is more than double that of people who were hospitalized a month ago. However, since early December, when a cyberattack struck the health sector, the state has not reported data on coronavirus cases or deaths.