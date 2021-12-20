First Case of COVID Omicron Mutant Detected in Williamson County, Texas





The first case of an omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in Williamson County, officials said Monday. According to the district’s news release, Williamson County and the Urban Health District were informed of confirmed test results showing that county residents had a variant of Omicron. The Omicron variant appears to be more contagious than the Delta variant, but the symptoms are probably less severe, according to a South African study in which the variant was first identified. Common symptoms caused by the Omicron variant include cough, congestion, runny nose, and malaise, just like any other COVID-19 variant. “Vaccines continue to be the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, delay infection and reduce the chances of new variants emerging,” local health authorities said in health district medical care. Director Dr. Amanda Norwood said in the presentation. “The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. People over the age of 5 are encouraged to be fully vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19. Anyone over the age of 16 should be vaccinated. Booster shots if qualified. “ The first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Texas, Harris County, on December 6, according to the Texas Department of Health. See spreads: Omicron’s surge in Texas is likely after the first case was confirmed in Texas, health leaders say. Last week, the University of Texas reported three possible cases of the Omicron variant, the first tentative report of the variant in Austin. The university also saw a surge in cases of coronavirus probably caused by the Omicron mutant last week, UT epidemiologists said. Clinics in Williamson County and the City Health District offer free coronavirus vaccines that do not require identification or insurance. For more information or booking schedules, please call 512-943-3600 or visit the following website: wcchd.org/COVID-19.. Vaccines are also available in pharmacies, clinics and community clinics. Send your zip code in text to get a free vaccination, child care, or clinic ride to GETVAX (438829) in English, VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, or referrals to your local vaccine provider. Please call 1-833-832-7067 (free of charge). .. According to state statistics, 68.1% of Williamson County’s population over the age of 5 is fully vaccinated. Numbers from other states show that 427,411 inhabitants of the county were initially vaccinated and 375,911 were fully vaccinated. read more: UT sees a surprising surge in cases of COVID-19, probably due to a variant of Omicron The numbers also show that residents of 103,959 counties received booster shots. Williamson County and Urban Health District figures show that a total of 747 people died from the coronavirus in the county. As of Thursday, the latest day when district figures were available, there were 100 new cases. “Everyone wears a mask, follows social distance practices, stays home in case of illness, is fully vaccinated, receives a vaccine booster, and other bacterial spreads to protect themselves and their loved ones. All precautions need to be taken to prevent it, “said the health district in its release. For the latest information on Omicron variants, please visit: bit.ly/30JgdTE..

