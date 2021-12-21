Volunteer Needed for RSV Vaccine Research or Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the Elderly – CBS Denver





Longmont, Colorado (CBS4) – Recently, I’ve heard a lot about COVID-19 and influenza vaccines in particular. Volunteers now need to participate in studies that can protect us from another virus that occurs frequently at this time of the year, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Most parents will have heard of RSV, as it is often diagnosed in infants and toddlers. This virus causes lung infections and can be severe. However, many may not be aware that RSV is also dangerous for the elderly. “RSV has been around for decades and many people hear and know about it because children can get infected with the virus. Dr. Clint Flanagan of Nextera Healthcare in northern Colorado. States: Sadly, about 14,000 older people do not survive RSV each year. This is a major reason why Dr. Flanagan is supporting Tekton Research in clinical research as a lead investigator in developing viral vaccines. “Currently we are in Phase 3 and we are aiming to register 30,000 people worldwide,” he told CBS4 Kelly Werthmann. “About half are vaccinated and half are placebo. Then, for the next few years, we will monitor those people to see who is better.” Participating are 88-year-old Longmont’s Norman Cook and his 60-year-old daughter, Loricoctor. Because it is a blind study, it is not known whether the vaccine or placebo was given. They both feel good and have no side effects. “It’s a great process and I really enjoyed it,” said Kector. “I learned a lot.” Coctor said he was the first to know about RSV vaccine research on Facebook. She told her dad about it, and they both decided to participate. Cook said he hadn’t heard of RSV until his daughter told him about the study, and that’s when he learned that the virus could cause pneumonia. “My mother died of pneumonia in 1939,” he said. “I thought she was probably infected with RSV and didn’t discover it at the time, so I thought she would just participate in this study hoping to help someone. rice field.” Thanks to Cook and his daughter, researchers are much closer to helping millions of people around the world. “The information and research we’ve done so far has given us confidence that this looks pretty good,” said Dr. Flanagan. However, the research is not over yet and more volunteers are needed. Participants must be at least 60 years old.If you are interested www.tektonresearch.com Learn more and sign up for research.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/20/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos