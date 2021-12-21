Health
Indispensable Covid booster to back up Oxford / AstraZeneca jabs, new research shows
A new study highlighting the importance of the booster program shows that the protection provided by two doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus shots, including those for severe illness, diminishes three months after the second shot. start.
The researchers analyzed data from 2 million people in Scotland and 42 million people in Brazil who were vaccinated twice. Their findings are New peer-reviewed paper With a lancet late Monday. During the study, the Omicron mutant was not circulating.
“We found that the vaccine protection was weakened. [the vaccine] For Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in both Scotland and Brazil, this became apparent within three months of the second vaccination, “they write. “You should consider providing additional vaccine doses to those who receive it. [the vaccine].. “
Researchers were able to compare data from Scotland and Brazil. This is because similar three-month intervals were used between doses, and people at highest risk of severe illness and healthcare professionals prioritized vaccination at both locations.
During the study, viral variants (Scottish Delta, Brazilian Gamma) were circulating, weakening vaccine protection and “probably” contributing to reduced efficacy.
The UK, where many were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year, has moved to provide mRNA booster shots to all adults to counter the rapidly expanding Omicron variant.
Other wealthy countries are stepping up booster programs to limit the spread of tensions. Early preliminary evidence suggests that the two-shot course of widely used vaccines produces antibodies against Omicron in lower doses than previous variants, but how this leads to efficacy. Not yet clear.
The head of the European drug regulator said: It will take some time The Financial Times reported on Monday to reach an agreement on whether shots targeting Omicron would be needed.
Scientists hope that the two shots will continue to protect against serious illness, as immunity is not just a function of the number of antibodies. However, some experts who were not involved in the study expressed concern that this could change the concept.
Peter English, a retired infectious disease management consultant, has so far made the general assumption that protection against serious illnesses and, for example, the more serious consequences of T cells, will last “probably years”. Said there was.
“This paper casts doubt on these assumptions,” said English. “This shows that prevention for severe illness gradually diminishes over time, and the likelihood of severe illness is about five times higher after just a few months than immediately after vaccination. “
“I’m very worried about this,” he said. “In the short term, it emphasizes the need for additional doses, and in the medium to long term, it raises questions about how effectively current-generation vaccines can prevent future illnesses.”
Another outside expert, Visiting Professor of Pharmaceutical Medicine at King’s College London, said Pennyward, “sustainable vaccine efficacy” to prevent at least 50% of Covid hospitalizations and deaths throughout the follow-up period. Said that there is still. However, she agreed that booster shots were needed to give a high level of protection.
Aziz Seek, author of the study and director of the Asher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said by identifying when people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine first began to weaken: Protection is maintained. “
“If you qualify as a booster and don’t have one yet, it’s highly recommended to book now,” he said.
Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca I had last month It was suggested that the use of vaccines in the elderly may help avoid serious illnesses in the elderly for a longer period of time. But he said there was no evidence and more data was needed.
Oxford and AstraZeneca did not respond to requests for comment.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1d7371c2-c248-4833-b9c9-2f91f48a4725
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]