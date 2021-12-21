Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster FAQ: Approved teen shots, hopeful Omicron data

Robin Beck / Getty Images



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to publish Pfizer eligibility guidelines COVID-19 Vaccine BoosterApproved earlier this month 16 and 17 years old to get booster shots 6 months after the first 2 doses. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children under the age of 18.

The updated guidelines were created as reported by Pfizer / BioNTech scientists. COVID-19 vaccine booster may be required To have protection against Omicron variant.. The first two shots may not be enough.

“The first data show that the first line of defense from two vaccinations can be compromised and three vaccinations are required to restore protection,” BioNTech said. Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci said. Said at the briefing on December 8th..

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has numerous mutations that scientists fear can help new strains spread faster. Delta variant, Established in the United States in the summer. Vaccines approved by the FDA so far Highly effective For prevention of serious illness. People who remain unvaccinated are responsible for almost all hospitalizations and deaths.

In response to the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has simplified booster recommendations. now, Everyone over 16 must get a booster shot, 6 months after the first Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last Thursday, Approved by CDC With Pfizer modern The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine. This recommendation also applies to COVID-19 booster shots.

What we know today about Pfizer's vaccine boosters and Omicron variants, and who is the target of booster shots.



FDA Allows Pfizer COVID-19 Booster for More Teens

On December 9, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster for teens aged 16 and 17 years, at least 6 months after the second dose of Pfizer.

The CDC immediately approved the FDA’s orders. Recommended booster shots for everyone over 16 years old..

Is the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 booster effective against Omicron variants?



Pfizer and BioNTech say they will be vaccinated twice May be inadequate to protect against infection Omicron variants and boosters may be needed to prevent infection and serious illness.

Early data suggest that this variant can circumvent some of the protection provided by the two vaccine doses, and that a third dose or booster of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine restores high levels of protection. , Two biopharmaceutical companies say.

Are Pfizer and BioNTech working on a second booster specially created for the Omicron variant?



Both Pfizer and Moderna state that the need for a new COVID-19 vaccine, especially for Omicron, depends on how fast the new mutant spreads and the severity of the disease caused by the mutant virus.

However, the two companies said they are developing vaccines for Omicron as needed and may be ready by March, awaiting regulatory approval.

Both companies are also assessing the length of time that the current booster duration is valid. If the duration is too short, you may also need a second booster.

Should I wait for an Omicron-specific booster from Pfizer?

Pfizer and BioNTech scientists said at a press conference on December 8 that qualified boosters shouldn’t wait for something designed for Omicron, but should get a third dose right now. rice field. Early data show that current boosters provide protection against Omicron variants.

Moderna said he is currently working on a vaccine candidate Changed for new variant, Just in case you need it.

Who says the CDC qualifies for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster?



New Answer: Everyone over the age of 16 should get a booster shot 6 months after receiving the second Pfizer. Moderna vaccine shot, Or two months after Johnson & Johnson vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine is the only injection available to children under the age of 18.

Do Pfizer booster shots have any side effects?

According to the CDC, patients receiving Pfizer boosters had fewer side effects than after two doses of Pfizer vaccine, with headache, fever, fatigue, pain, and chills being the most frequently reported mild side effects.

According to the CDC, as of November 14, 99% of those who received the Pfizer vaccine in the first two shots chose Pfizer boosters, and the rest chose Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters.Click here for details Vaccine mixing and matching..

Where can I get Pfizer booster shots?

According to Jeff Zyentz, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, boosters will be available in approximately 80,000 locations nationwide, including more than 40,000 local pharmacies. About 90% of Americans have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live, and getting a booster shot is as easy as getting the first shot. And booster shots are also free.

You may check Vaccines.gov Call 800-232-0233 for vaccine information to find out which vaccines are available where.

Why do you need a Pfizer booster shot?

Recent studies show that the effectiveness of Pfizer vaccines begins to decline after 5-6 months, and boosters can increase protection against infections, especially serious illnesses. Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer, said Told the New York Times He expects the booster to last for a year and can do booster shots every year to support immunity.

according to Recent research on LancetThose who received a Pfizer booster shot had a 93% lower risk of hospitalization, a 92% lower risk of serious illness, and an 81% risk of death than those who received a second shot at least 5 months ago. It became low.

How about mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots?

CDC said those who qualify for booster shots can get it One of the three available -Pfizer booster, modern also Johnson & Johnson -It doesn’t matter which one you receive first. The CDC currently recommends prioritizing Pfizer and modern vaccines for boosters, as well as initial vaccination.

When will I get Pfizer booster shots?

If you are qualified now. As of December 19, more than 60 million people in the United States have received booster shots. CDC tracker.. this is”Completely vaccinated“Or just over 18% of the general public.

State and local health authorities have begun campaigning to help people better understand who qualifies. According to the New York Times..

Is the Pfizer booster the same as the first two shots?

Yes. According to Pfizer, the COVID-19 booster will be the third jab of the same vaccine obtained in the first two doses.

Learn more about coronavirus treatments and vaccines. Monoclonal antibody therapy, new Federal Vaccine Obligations When Why some people may not want a shot..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.