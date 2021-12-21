The DHS is calling for more precautions as Omicron overtakes Delta.The hospital was overwhelmed





Green Bay, Wisconsin (WBAY)-The Wisconsin Health Services Department has issued a public health recommendation for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The advisory is urging residents of Wisconsin to “take urgent action to prevent additional hospitalization and death from COVID-19.” This includes vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine. click here To find a vaccination clinic near you. Omicron is highly contagious. DHS expects it to cause a “rapid increase” in COVID-19 activity. They are concerned about overwhelming the tense healthcare system. Throughout the state, 96% of ICU beds and 98% of intermediate care beds are used. “Omicron is here and is expected to cause an increase in illness in the coming weeks,” Health Minister Karen Timberlake said at a press conference on Monday. “We all have a role to play. No matter what you think you are doing to improve the pandemic, we need to do more to you.” “We recommend that you take immediate action on all Wisconsinite and obtain the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose if you have not yet received it. This will mitigate the surge in hospitalization and death throughout the state. It’s very important to do that, “said Governor Tony Evers. “Get the vaccine, continue to follow public health best practices, and play your role in slowing the spread of Omicron variants.” DHS recommends that you perform the following steps: Vaccine with COVID-19, including booster doses, as soon as you qualify.

If you have other people who are not living with you, wear a suitable mask in the indoor space.

Celebrate safely during your vacation by keeping your meetings small, taking tests before visiting others, and staying home if you have any symptoms. If you have any symptoms, get tested. click here To find a test location in your area. Fever or chills

cough

Shortness of breath or shortness of breath

Malaise

Muscle and body pain

headache

New loss of taste and smell

sore throat

Stuffy nose or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting

diarrhea At the end of last week, 423 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit around the state. This is 258 more patients than at the beginning of the month. At major Marshfield hospitals, 35 patients have died of COVID-19 in the last four weeks. Last December marked a decisive moment in the fight against COVID-19, when the vaccine became available. “When we saw the numbers go down, we thought they would go down, and that’s it. We wanted the pandemic to end,” said William, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System. Dr. Melmus admitted. “The course and nature of the pandemic has been driven by unvaccinated. I respect that it is a personal choice, but our medical facility is being pushed to the limit and its Understand that potential omicrons push us beyond the limits, “Melmus continued. The state is seeking help from the National Guard as the capacity and staffing of medical facilities remains important. Some hospitals keep patients away. “If you decide not to wear a mask, listen to this message in another way. We need people who can help save lives at great risk of being unable to save. We are, “said Dr. Ryan Westergard, a state infectious disease expert. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

