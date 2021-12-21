Omicron has swept the country and currently 73% of new COVID cases in the United States

Omicron is competing ahead of other variants, and federal health officials, now the predominant version of the U.S. coronavirus, said Monday that Omicron accounted for an estimated 73% of new infections last week.

The number of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the rate of Omicron infections has increased nearly six-fold in just one week.

In many of the countries it is even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York region, southeast, industrial midwest, and Pacific Northwest. National rates suggest that more than 650,000 Omicron infections occurred in the United States last week.

Since the end of June, the main version that causes infectious diseases in the United States has been the delta variant. By the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta viruses, according to CDC data.

Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the CDC, said the new numbers reflect growth as seen in other countries.

“These numbers are clear, but not surprising,” she said.

African scientists first warned about Omicron in less than a month, and on November 26, the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” Since then, mutants have appeared in about 90 countries.

Much remains unclear about Omicron variants, including whether it causes more or less serious illness. Early studies suggest that vaccination requires booster shots for the best chance of preventing Omicron infection, but even without additional doses, vaccination can lead to severe illness and death. Should provide strong protection against.

“We are all dating Omicron,” said Dr. Ameshua Dalha, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center. “If you intend to interact with society, whatever type of life you intend to live, Omicron will be what you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is a complete vaccine. It is to be inoculated. “

Adalja said he wasn’t surprised by the CDC data showing that Omicron is overtaking Delta in the United States, given what was seen in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark. He includes breakthrough infections among vaccinated people and serious complications among unvaccinated people who can stress hospitals already suffering from Delta. , Predicted the spread during the holidays.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said that Omicron’s rapid growth was seen in other countries, but US data showed “a remarkable leap in such a short period of time.”

Topol also said it is unclear how mild Omicron is actually compared to other variants.

“That’s a big uncertainty right now,” Topol said. “We must expect it to be many hospitalizations and many serious illnesses due to Omicron.”

CDC estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus samples collected weekly through universities, commercial laboratories, state and local laboratories. health Department. Scientists analyze the gene sequence to determine which version of the COVID-19 virus is the most abundant.

On Monday, the CDC revised estimates for Omicron cases for the week ending December 11 after analyzing more samples. About 13% of cases that week were due to Omicron, not the previously reported 3%. Last week, Omicron accounted for only 0.4% of cases.

CDC officials said they have not yet estimated the number of hospitalizations or deaths from Omicron.

There are still many new infections caused by the delta mutation, but “we expect that delta will become congested by Omicron over time,” Warensky said.

Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Science Education Department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.