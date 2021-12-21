Health
Omicron has swept the country and currently 73% of new COVID cases in the United States
Omicron is competing ahead of other variants, and federal health officials, now the predominant version of the U.S. coronavirus, said Monday that Omicron accounted for an estimated 73% of new infections last week.
New York-Omicron is competing ahead of other variants and is now the leading version of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73% of new federal infections last week. health Officials said on Monday.
The number of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the rate of Omicron infections has increased nearly six-fold in just one week.
In many of the countries it is even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York region, southeast, industrial midwest, and Pacific Northwest. National rates suggest that more than 650,000 Omicron infections occurred in the United States last week.
Since the end of June, the main version that causes infectious diseases in the United States has been the delta variant. By the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta viruses, according to CDC data.
Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the CDC, said the new numbers reflect growth as seen in other countries.
“These numbers are clear, but not surprising,” she said.
African scientists first warned about Omicron in less than a month, and on November 26, the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” Since then, mutants have appeared in about 90 countries.
Much remains unclear about Omicron variants, including whether it causes more or less serious illness. Early studies suggest that vaccination requires booster shots for the best chance of preventing Omicron infection, but even without additional doses, vaccination can lead to severe illness and death. Should provide strong protection against.
“We are all dating Omicron,” said Dr. Ameshua Dalha, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center. “If you intend to interact with society, whatever type of life you intend to live, Omicron will be what you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is a complete vaccine. It is to be inoculated. “
Adalja said he wasn’t surprised by the CDC data showing that Omicron is overtaking Delta in the United States, given what was seen in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark. He includes breakthrough infections among vaccinated people and serious complications among unvaccinated people who can stress hospitals already suffering from Delta. , Predicted the spread during the holidays.
Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said that Omicron’s rapid growth was seen in other countries, but US data showed “a remarkable leap in such a short period of time.”
Topol also said it is unclear how mild Omicron is actually compared to other variants.
“That’s a big uncertainty right now,” Topol said. “We must expect it to be many hospitalizations and many serious illnesses due to Omicron.”
CDC estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus samples collected weekly through universities, commercial laboratories, state and local laboratories. health Department. Scientists analyze the gene sequence to determine which version of the COVID-19 virus is the most abundant.
On Monday, the CDC revised estimates for Omicron cases for the week ending December 11 after analyzing more samples. About 13% of cases that week were due to Omicron, not the previously reported 3%. Last week, Omicron accounted for only 0.4% of cases.
CDC officials said they have not yet estimated the number of hospitalizations or deaths from Omicron.
There are still many new infections caused by the delta mutation, but “we expect that delta will become congested by Omicron over time,” Warensky said.
———
Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report.
———
The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Science Education Department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.
..
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/omicron-sweeps-nation-now-73-us-covid-19-81865151
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]