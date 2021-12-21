Two COVID Omicron Variants Identified in Denver – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4)– Two cases of COVID-19 Omicron mutant have been identified in Denver City and County. These cases are “community-acquired pneumonia” and indicate community-acquired infections in the area.

Omicron variants have also been detected in other communities around Colorado.

The case was confirmed on Friday, December 17th. One case was detected in a fully vaccinated and boosted man. Another case is a fully vaccinated but non-immunized woman.

Both individuals report mild symptoms. So far, the known close contacts associated with both cases have not been tested positive for the variant.

According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, vaccination, along with state agencies, is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Additional information from DDPHE:

The emergence of new variants emphasizes the importance of following public health guidance, including: Get vaccinated Get a booster vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine. Breakthrough infections after vaccination are possible, but vaccination prevents serious illness and hospitalization.

Early studies have shown that boost immunization of the vaccine provides additional protection against Omicron mutants. People 16 years and older should receive a booster if they received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or if they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago on their first dose. You need to receive it. In addition to vaccination, the use of face covering, social distance, and hand washing are effective ways to delay the transmission of COVID-19.

Denver Current public health To order, an individual over 2 years old must wear a face cover in a public indoor space. Alternatively, local businesses and venues can voluntarily carry out vaccine verification checks before entering the business. In this case, if you make sure that at least 95% of the people in the facility are vaccinated, you do not need a mask. Companies should warn DDPHE if they plan to perform a vaccine validation check.

In line with CDPHE, DDPHE recommends that those who have recently traveled abroad should undergo a molecular or PCR test 3-5 days after returning, regardless of their symptoms or vaccination history.Anyone who develops symptoms should be, regardless of vaccination status I take a test Immediately separate.

CDPHE monitors the presence of mutants in the state and sequences COVID-19-positive samples from around the state. This allows CDPHE to track variants circulating in the state. Find current variant data for Colorado online..

Remember these tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when people get together for a vacation:

Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 Get a booster shot. Vaccines are safe, effective, easy to access and are the safest way to keep your loved ones safe during this holiday season.

I take a test

People who feel sick, have fever, cough, dyspnea, malaise, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or odor, sore throat, etc. are at home, I take a test Quarantine or quarantine as needed.

Please wear a face cover

Unless the facility is checking vaccinations, everyone over the age of 2 should wear a face covering the nose and mouth indoors. If no one is vaccinated, it is also advisable to cover your face in a crowded outdoor environment or in a private residence.

Host a safe gathering

Plan a rally where everyone over the age of 5 is vaccinated. Consider hosting a small, short outdoor gathering. Outdoor events are generally safer than indoor events. In general, small groups are safer than large groups. And short meetings are generally safer than long meetings.

Stay home if sick

People who feel sick (fever, cough, dyspnea, malaise, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or odor, sore throat) should be examined at home and isolated or isolated as needed. need to do it.