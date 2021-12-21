Health
Note these five early Omicron symptoms, studies say
(NEXSTAR) — Are you wondering if you have a cold or highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus?
Now, based on the top five symptoms from the Zoecovid study, it can be difficult to tell.
The UK symptom study used data uploaded to the app by residents of London. According to Professor Tim Spector, the lead scientist for this study, Omicron is expected to spread rapidly and become a major variant by Christmas.
Researchers looked at the symptoms reported between October 3 and 10, when the delta mutation was predominant, and compared it to December 3 to 10, the latest period of rapid spread of Omicron. did.
The top five symptoms reported in December are:
- snot
- headache
- Fatigue (mild or severe)
- sneeze
- sore throat
“People need to be at home because, as the latest data show, Omicron’s symptoms are primarily cold symptoms (snot, headache, sore throat, sneezing) and can be COVID. “Specter says. “Also, people with boosters in the Omicron area have 2-3 times more mild infections than in the Delta mutant area, but they are still a very protective and important weapon.”
The researchers found that the cold-like symptoms reported three days after the positive test were not significantly different from those of the delta mutant. Early data suggest that Omicron arrived with different symptoms than previous variants, causing early symptoms such as influenza.
Experts warn that it is premature to think that highly contagious and highly mutated Omicrons will eventually become mild mutants.
“In the New Year, cases can reach higher peaks than we’ve ever seen,” Specter said of the spread of variants in the UK.
Omicron spreading in the United States
President Joe Biden’s administration resisted tightening any restrictions, but also sketched a dire scenario for unvaccinated people, pleading for the hesitant Americans to be shot. ..
“For unvaccinated people, for themselves, their families, and for hospitals that can quickly be overwhelmed, a winter of serious illness and death,” said Jeff Seienz, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, on Friday. I’m watching. ” week.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the new variant was already “fully functional” in New York City, and on Thursday the new case set a record of over 8,300 in a single day. However, new hospitalizations and deaths have so far been well below their spring 2020 peak, and even at this time last year, city data show.
The coronavirus also interfered with sports in the United States. The NFL announced that on Friday 3 games will be pushed From weekend to next week due to outbreaks. The league has not identified whether the incident came from a variant of Omicron.
Radio City Rockettes has canceled four performances scheduled for Friday. This is due to the creation of a groundbreaking COVID-19 case. A few hours later, Rockets canceled the rest of the season’s performances “because of more challenges from the pandemic.” A popular holiday program typically has four shows a day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.
Dr. Stanley Weiss, a professor of epidemiology at Rutgers University, said authorities need to respond more quickly, citing, for example, the willingness to redefine a fully vaccinated one to include booster shots. ..
“Everyone wants us to get over this pandemic, but we can’t ignore the reality of what’s happening and what’s needed to get over it.” Said Weiss.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
