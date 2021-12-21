Hospitalization for Colorado COVID is reduced, but Omicron takes root

In Colorado, new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continued to decline last week. This is a potential silver backing as the rapidly spreading variant of the virus, Omicron, spreads across the country.

So far, new variants of coronavirus have been identified in only a few cases in Colorado, including two cases announced in Denver on Monday. However, Omicron has caused a surge in infectious diseases everywhere it has landed, experiencing a six-fold increase nationwide last week, making it the predominant subspecies in the country.

There is some evidence that Omicron may not be as deadly as the delta variant that is currently responsible for most cases of Colorado, but hospitalizations have increased in countries where Omicron has caused a wave of new cases. I am.

Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health, said Colorado is in a better position than some places because of reduced COVID-19 hospitalization when Omicron arrived. Stated. She said that if the delta waves were still increasing the demand for beds when Omicron arrived and caused waves of their own, it would put a much greater burden on hospitals that were already closed.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,086 people had confirmed COVID-19 and were hospitalized throughout the state, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It’s still a very high level, but it’s the lowest number of cases since October 19th.

However, about 94% of both the general and intensive care units were occupied and the capacity was still tight. The hospital was dealing with more non-COVID patients than it was during the surge last fall, and due to the lack of nurses and other staff, the beds had to be taken offline.

Last week, the number of new cases decreased, and 10,268 cases were recorded. However, as one of the signs that may be of concern, the average of new cases for 7 days on Sunday increased slightly. The percentage of tests that returned positive began to rise a few days ago.

Of course, some fluctuations are not important, but hospitalizations often increase following an increase in positive rates and cases.

“Without Omicron, things would continue to decline,” Carlton said. “I think all the signs indicate that Omicron is in Colorado and is starting to grow.”

Omicron has proven to be better at defeating Delta by spreading more easily, either through vaccination or previous infections, and infecting people with existing immunity. The question is how serious it is. In South Africa and Denmark, hospitalizations increased after the Omicron hit, but the question researchers are still trying to answer is whether the increase is lower than expected given the number of cases, Carlton said. ..

“I think the big question is how much demand there is for hospitals,” she said.

Denver reported the first two confirmed cases of Omicron on Monday. Neither person has traveled recently, suggesting that this variant is spreading at low levels in the city. Both were completely vaccinated and one was boosted. Neither is a serious illness.

Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment has urged everyone to be vaccinated or booster shots. Vaccination appears to have significantly less protection against Omicron than the Delta type, but it still significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization or death.

Denver’s “Mask or Bucks” indoor mask obligation expires on January 3, but authorities are monitoring case numbers and hospitalization rates, and the order may be extended, Denver Public Health Environment said. Bob MacDonald, executive director of the bureau, said on Monday. At present, the data do not suggest the need for further restrictions beyond that obligation.

“We will be data-driven, and now the proceedings are declining,” he said.

At this point, according to McDonald’s, the majority of Denver’s cases are caused by Delta, but the experience of other highly vaccinated cities shows that Omicron can take over soon.

As of Friday, the State Department of Health has identified five Omicron cases. Two in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder, Garfield and Jefferson County. The last information on the prevalence of various variants is from the week of December 5, showing delta accounting for essentially all new cases in Colorado.

However, Omicron spread rapidly throughout the United States, From 13% of new cases last week to 73% this weekAccording to a variant model of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to the delay in reporting, the CDC needs to be extrapolated based on incomplete data. Therefore, as more information comes in, the prevalence can be adjusted.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Warning on sunday The omicron can cause a record number of cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks. In a scene reminiscent of March 2020, the professional sports league canceled the match and New Yorkers made a long line To take the test this weekend.

But that’s not the same situation. This is because more than half of Americans are vaccinated and provide at least some protection from severe illness.People at high risk of hospitalization may also be treated with monoclonal antibodies, Two of the three main options It seems to have little effect on Omicron.

The Denver Department of Health has urged people gathering on holidays to consider holding an event that requires all people over the age of 5 to be vaccinated. Take the test and isolate if the result is positive. Wear masks in the crowd and around unvaccinated people. Hold an event outdoors or shorten the event. Reduce the number of people you invite. Those who feel sick should stay home.

“The safest setting is one where everyone is fully vaccinated. When we say fully vaccinated, we also mean boost,” McDonald’s said.