Public health confirms 1 death, 2 hospitalizations, 55 new COVID-19 cases

The Humboldt County Public Health Service has identified 55 new COVID-19 cases, two new hospitalizations for residents in their 60s and 70s, and one additional death for residents in their 80s.

Today’s case is 524 so far this month, but it happens after the laboratory has processed 509. Sample with test positive rate 11.2 percent. After recording a test positive rate of 10.1% in July (the highest in any month since the pandemic began), Humboldt County’s rate jumped to 15.9% in August and 15.2% in September. It fell to 12.1% in October, rose to 14.2% in November, and remained at 14.2% for the first 17 days of December. The national average 7-day test positive rate was 7.1%, rising to 2.8% in California, while Humboldt County reached 16.4% this week. In a presentation to the Humboldt County Supervisory Board last week, health official Ian Hoffman said no cases of new Omicron variants had been identified locally, but he “fully hopes it will change. I’m doing it. “ “We will continue to monitor and perform genomic sequencing and other tests that may be able to detect the mutant rapidly, and will inform the public when evidence is found in Humboldt County,” he said. .. As the variant spreads across the United States in the middle of the holiday season, health officials are urging people to be vaccinated and everyone to be vaccinated with booster shots. Public health officials say that the best way for residents to protect themselves from variants like COVID-19 and Omicron is to be vaccinated, wear a mask indoors or in crowded areas, and in case of a cold or flu. He continues to emphasize that he should be tested immediately regardless of vaccination status. I have a cold-like symptom and am at home when I am ill. Health officials say qualified residents also need to get their booster shots. The CDC has designated Humboldt County as a highly contagious area of ​​the community, holding meetings outdoors where possible, limiting the number of participants in indoor meetings, and adjusting the indoor layout to take into account physical distance. It is recommended to enhance the ventilation of the indoor space.

situation Database Shows 12 people currently hospitalized locally at COVID-19 and 2 people in the intensive care unit. A census at a local hospital peaked on September 3 with 42 COVID-19 patients.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved booster immunization for all persons 16 years and older, at least 6 months after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 2 months after Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Public health reported on Friday that the average 7-day case rate for Humboldt is currently 14. This means that for every 100,000 inhabitants, 15 inhabitants were virus-positive daily in the last 7 days. However, the case rate varies depending on the vaccination status.

The CDC has published a study showing that unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated individuals.

National, state and local health officials advise that vaccination maintains very safe and effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The county has a number of free clinics scheduled for next week. Due to upcoming holidays and the high demand for tests and vaccines, public health strongly recommends scheduling either appointment.

Fortuna Family Clinic — Monday, December 20th, 9am-4pm

Walker Elementary School (2089 Newberg Road)

5-18 years old and their families.

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Modana.

PCR and rapid testing are available.

I highly recommend the schedule.

Eureka — Tuesday, December 21, 9 am-11:30am

Health Headquarters (529 I St.)

16 years and over.

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Modana.

No tests are available.

Reservations are required.

Willow Creek — Tuesday, December 21st, closed from 10am to 3pm noon to 1pm

Health Center (77 Walnut Way)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Modana.

PCR and rapid testing are available.

A $ 25 gift card for adults receiving the first or second dose.

I highly recommend the schedule.

Eureka — Monday, December 27, 9 am to 3:30 pm Closed from noon to 1 pm

Health Headquarters (529 I St.)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson / Moderna

No tests available

$ 25 gift card for adults receiving first or second dose

Reservations are required.

The cases identified today increased the county total to 10,624, resulting in 467 hospitalizations and 121 COVID-19-related deaths.

More than 50.7 million cases have been confirmed nationwide, 803,593 cases

According to death Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..Of these, 4.9 million and 77,167 Related deaths have been confirmed in California. Department of Public Health..



Basics of COVID-19

The California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control states that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include coughing and shortness of breath or dyspnea, or at least two: fever, chills, repeated tremors with chills, Muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of new taste or odor.

Urgent warning signs include shortness of breath or shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, new confusion or inability to wake up, and bluish lips or face.

In case of emergency:



Call the emergency room in advance or inform the 911 operator of a possible COVID-19 infection and wear a face mask if possible.

Possible symptoms or exposure:



If you may experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your clinic or the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. You can reach this hotline during business hours at [email protected] Residents seeking medical advice or questions regarding ca.us or (707) 441-5000 will be asked to contact public health at hhsphb @ co.humbldt.ca.us or (707) 445-6200. ..

St. Joseph Health has also set up a contingent valuation tool to help assess risk factors for illness. here..

Federal Emergency Management Agency has launched a rumor management web page

