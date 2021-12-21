Hospital approaches capacity as Omicron first detected in Indiana





Over the weekend, Indiana health officials confirmed the first case of an Omicron variant in the state. Highly infectious variants currently identified in at least 45 states emerge when hospitals throughout Indiana are already facing a serious shortage. Hospitals are vulnerable because Omicron variants can spread throughout the United States much faster than health authorities expected and can overwhelm the already thin intensive care units. Dr. Virgina Caine, Director of Public Health, Marion County, said hospitals in Indianapolis have seen a mild COVID-19 surge, while non-COVID cases are also increasing. “We are seeing hospitalizations for chronic illnesses that I think are the result of people not receiving regular medical care,” Caine said. For example, she said more and more patients are hospitalized because of diabetes and “out of control” of blood pressure. In Region 5 of Indiana (8 counties, including Marion and surrounding counties), only 13% of ICU beds are available as of 20 December. This is down from 26% during the late summer delta period, compared to about 16% for the entire state. undulation. Brian Tabor of the Indiana Hospital Association said in a statement, “There weren’t so many patients in our hospital. Is it comparable to the maximum number of patients admitted to COVID-19 since the pandemic began? It will exceed that. ” “If current trends continue, everyone in need of medical care can be affected.” In Indiana, cases of COVID-19 began to increase again in late October. So far, the majority are delta, according to the Indiana Department of Health. State health officials said 800 to 1,400 COVID-positive specimens were sequenced each week. Recently, there were about 30,000 positive cases per week in Indiana. State-wide COVID hospitalizations are approaching the worst of last winter’s surge. In December 2020, more than 3,460 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state. As of Sunday, nearly 3,000 Indiana residents were being treated for COVID. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told NPR Weekend Edition: Health officials say the current vaccine remains effective against serious illness and death from the Omicron mutant. New data also suggests that boosters will provide greater protection. Despite this evidence, Indiana immunization rates remain low. In some parts of the state, less than 20 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated. The vaccination rate for the entire state is 54 percent. Jeffrey Seienz, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said at a press conference on December 17, “For unvaccinated people, you, your family, and the hospital’s seriousness that can quickly overwhelm you. I’m watching the winter of illness and death. “ As holidays approach and people begin to travel and accept guests, Caine is advised to undergo a COVID-19 test 48 hours before social events and ask about guest vaccination status. “You need to ask, are the people who come to your house vaccinated?” Cain said. “And if you haven’t been vaccinated, you need to make sure it’s been tested within 48 hours, and you’ll get results before you put it in your house.” This story comes from Side effects public media — A public health news initiative based on WFYI. Follow Carter on Twitter: @carter_barrett

