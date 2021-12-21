LA County reports 60 more Omicron infections – NBC Los Angeles





The dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County continued on Monday, with more than 3,200 new cases reported, as well as 7 deaths and 60 new cases of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. According to the County Public Health Service, the numbers may be underreported due to typical weekend information delays. The county reported 3,258 new COVID infections on Monday, exceeding 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,567,133 cases have been confirmed in the county. Seven new deaths reported on Monday raised the county’s cumulative death toll to 27,448. As of Monday, there were 741 COVID-positive patients in hospitals in Los Angeles County, down from 743 on Sunday, according to state statistics. The number of patients treated in the intensive care unit was 172, down from 180 the day before. The newly identified 60 Omicron cases showed a significant increase across the county, reflecting trends seen across the country. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that the rapidly spreading Omicron, first detected in South Africa, is now estimated to be responsible for 73% of COVID infections nationwide. The County Public Health Service reported on Monday that COVID outbreaks increased dramatically in almost every sector of the week ending Friday. This includes a 118% surge in the education sector, 83% in apartment buildings and 24% in workplaces and churches. However, in reality, outbreaks in skilled care facilities have decreased by 11%. This statistic is due to the high percentage of booster shots between staff and residents. According to the county, 84% of eligible care facility residents in the county have received booster shots. Qualified staff. “There is increasing evidence that people who were vaccinated a few months ago need boosters to provide the best protection against infection and infection with the Omicron variant,” said County Public Health Director Barbara. Feller said in a statement. “Vaccination also continues to provide excellent protection from delta variants. The spread of booster shots in skilled nursing facilities obtains booster doses as soon as they become available to these highly vulnerable individuals. It was the result of early efforts to help keep the number of occurrences in these settings lower. “This is in line with other information gathered from all over the country that shows the power of boosters and shows the importance of being boosted as soon as possible when qualified,” she said. “Given all the evidence that the immune system needs a booster to be able to attack the COVID virus over time, with increasing cases, high community infection rates, and the booster dose for eligible people. Should not be delayed. “ As of December 12, 77.6% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once and 69% have been fully vaccinated, according to county statistics. The county has received more than 1.8 million boosters. Feller said last week there was no evidence to suggest that the Omicron variant causes more serious symptoms than previous versions, but it is more contagious than other variants, especially in upcoming vacation trips in the county. He said it would circulate widely.

