What you need to know about Omicron and COVID boosters

“This is not a 0-100 type scenario, [the] delta [variant] But now we’re going to go completely the other side. ” Mansoor Amiji, A prominent professor of pharmacy and chemical engineering at Northeastern University.

Amiji points out that there are still no data showing exactly how well the vaccinated immune system works, especially against Omicron. But unless those antibodies are completely avoided, existing vaccines (and booster shots) will continue to be an important tool for combating pandemics, he said.

How can vaccines and boosters fight new Omicron variants?

There are two ways to boost your immunity. How to make antibodies that are good at identifying and attacking viruses, and how to increase the number of antibodies.

When the coronavirus invades through the nose or mouth, it acts to bind to receptors on the cell surface of the upper respiratory tract. The virus binds to these cells through what Amiji describes as a “key and key mechanism.” The outer peplomer is the key, and the receptors on the cell are the key.

Vaccines are designed to train the immune system and block its binding. The vaccinated immune system essentially forms a false “lock” that binds to the viral peaplomer and creates antibodies that prevent it from entering cells.

The worry about the Omicron variant is that the structure is Or the shape of the pedplomer has changed, Amiji said, but the vaccine trained the immune system to identify the structure of the peaplomer in the original strain of the virus.

But that doesn’t mean that everything will be lost.

Antibodies may not be very proficient in identifying and latching omicrons, but they are still possible in many cases.

Booster shots will also encourage the immune system to make more antibodies, he said. The idea is that even if those antibodies aren’t very good at targeting a particular variant, it’s going to be a number game. The more antibodies you have in your body, the more likely you are to fight all virus particles and stop them from infecting your cells.

However, there are other lines of defense on which our bodies can be mounted.

In addition to the antibody reaction, Professor, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Georgia State University, Dr. Wang Baochu He said the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) also elicits a strong T cell response that plays an important role in immune defense. These small white blood cells, called T cells, help the immune system reject foreign substances in the body.

T cells can continue to fight the virus even after the antibody has diminished. It is also less likely to be affected by viral mutations such as those found in Omicron variants, making it more likely to fight Omicron variants and future variants.

What do we know about how well boosters work?

Moderna announced on Monday that booster shots, equivalent to half of the first two doses, increased antibody levels against Omicron 37-fold, based on preliminary data. Similarly, Pfizer said last month that its own booster shot improved its defense against Omicron by “25 times” compared to the first two doses.

Need a booster specific to Omicron?

perhaps. Omicron variants appear to have significant mutations compared to previous versions of the virus and may be more likely to overcome immunity from vaccines and previous infections. However, it will take more than a few weeks to get data on whether this is actually happening, and it will take even longer to know what it means for those who are already vaccinated.

It’s too early to know if a variant-specific booster is needed, but Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson say they’re working on vaccines specifically targeting Omicron, in case they need it. It takes about 3 months to create a variant-specific shot.

Why get a booster now? Would you like to wait?

There’s a lot we don’t know yet, but current vaccines may eventually prove to be sufficient to protect against Omicron. Therefore, the CDC encourages all adults not to wait.

But perhaps more urgently, boosting provides additional protection against the delta variant, which is responsible for the majority of COVID-19 infections in and around Georgia.

Do people need to get a booster every year?

perhaps. Experts are uncertain whether COVID-19 vaccines will be needed on a regular basis, such as flu shots.

Pharmaceutical companies are already preparing annual boosters. Moderna is developing a single vaccine to cover COVID-19 and influenza. Pfizer is developing another mRNA-based influenza vaccine that can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the need for annual boosters remains unclear. Experts say it depends heavily on the durability of existing vaccines and boosters to protect people from serious illness, and how the coronavirus changes over time.

So, if you already have a case of COVID-19 and are vaccinated, do you really need a booster?

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stated that previous coronavirus infections acted as primers and then vaccination acted as boosters. Other experts say there is not enough data to know for sure, but early data show that “hybrid immunity” provided by a mixture of infection and vaccine provides stronger protection than vaccination alone. It suggests that.

According to Wang, the immunological benefits of hybrid immunization are partially derived from so-called “Memory B cells” or long-lived immune cells that are produced in response to infection or vaccination.

Both vaccination and spontaneous infection turn on the antibody-producing ability of memory B cells.However research We found that memory B cell levels could be higher in people who were both naturally infected and vaccinated.

Georgia Vaccines and Boosters

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported a 55% increase in boost doses of 152,787 given in Georgia between December 8 and December 14 from the previous week.

In Georgia, about 60% of the population is vaccinated with a single dose of vaccine, and 50.1% are expected to be fully vaccinated, have two shots of Moderna and Pfizer, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Will be done.

Of the Georgians believed to be fully vaccinated, about 1.2 million, or about 22.4%, are boosted.