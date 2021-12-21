The COVID rate is skyrocketing. What you need to know to have a safe holiday.

When the number of cases of COVID-19 increases rapidly, Highly contagious Omicron variant In the coronavirus, Americans are thinking about ways to get closer to vacation, travel safely and get together with friends and family.

According to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data, the pace of new cases in the United States has increased by 41% compared to a month ago. For most of December, cases appeared to remain at around 120,000, but more recently than 130,000 per day.

As of Saturday, modeling Omicron variant The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that it accounted for 73.2% of new COVID-19 infections nationwide. The week ending December 11 accounted for only 12.6% of new cases.

According to health experts, the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against new strains and can lead to breakthrough infections. Data show that boosters provide more protection against Omicron, But the CDC reports Only 30% of the eligible population received their boosters.

The answers to some common questions are:

What should I do if I am in close contact with COVID-19?

The CDC defines close contact within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19, for a total of 15 minutes or more in 24 hours.

The agency will urge unvaccinated people to quarantine if they have had close contact with anyone with COVID-19.

I have been at home for 14 days since my last contact with the infected.

Be aware of symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath at 100.4 ° F.

If possible, stay away from those who live with you, especially those at high risk of serious illness due to COVID.

The CDC recommends that you visit the local health department website for more information on quarantine. In some states, unvaccinated individuals can reduce quarantine to 10 days without testing if they are asymptomatic, or to 7 days if the test is negative.

False information about COVID is widespread:Experts explain why and how to find false claims.

COVID Winter:Stressed hospital, tired nurse prepares for another COVID-19 surge

What does “superimmunity” look like:Complete vaccination and breakthrough infection against COVID-19

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined after contact with a person infected with COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, you should take the test 5-7 days after exposure and wear the mask indoors in public for 14 days after exposure or until the test result is negative.

When do you get infected with COVID-19?

Health experts say that people infected with COVID-19 can be transmitted 48 hours before the onset of symptoms. Early studies show People are most likely to unknowingly spread the virus to others during the first two days.

How soon do I need to be tested after contact with an infected person?

The CDC recommends that you be tested 5-7 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoors for 14 days after exposure or until the test result is negative.

Omicron spread:What Does That Mean For Vacation Planning

Asymptomatic COVID:Studies show that more than 40% of patients with COVID-19 are asymptomatic

If COVID cancels the vacation:How to get a refund for your Airbnb or Vrbo rental

What to do if you get vaccinated, test positive, and feel sick

Regardless of vaccination status, health experts say that Americans should not go to see family and friends if they test positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, that may mean canceling your vacation plan.

According to the CDCThose who test positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms should do the following:

Monitor their symptoms. If you have difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, or new confusion, seek emergency medical attention immediately.

If possible, stay in a room separate from other household members.

If possible, use a different bathroom.

Avoid contact with family and pets.

Do not share personal household items.

Wear a mask when you are around others.

According to the CDC, people infected with COVID-19 should be quarantined for 10 days, counting the first day, as the first full day after symptoms appear. After quarantine, health professionals say it does not necessarily have to be retested.

“These tests are known to remain positive for some time, so a positive test does not necessarily mean that you have to wait another 10 days,” said an allergist, a non-profit organization of the Allergy and Asthma Network. And immunoscientist Dr. Purvi Parikh said. Allergies, asthma and immune status. “After 10 days, there is little chance of transmission.”

During the quarantine period, she recommends resting, drinking plenty of fluids, and relieving symptoms with over-the-counter painkillers.

Vaccinated, asymptomatic, and positive test

Even if you are asymptomatic, health experts say it is important to isolate after testing for COVID-19 positive.

If the COVID-19 test is positive and there are no symptoms, the CDC states that day 0 is a positive virus test and day 1 is the first full day after a positive test. ..

However, if symptoms occur before the end of the 10-day quarantine period, the agency will say that day 0 is the first day of symptoms and day 1 is the first full day after symptoms occur. He says he needs to start over for a period of time.

Even in the absence of symptoms, the CDC should follow the same quarantine rules as those with symptoms, such as avoiding contact with other household members, using different facilities, not sharing personal belongings, and wearing masks. Recommended.

If you have not been vaccinated and the test is positive

If you are not feeling sick and have not yet tested positive for COVID-19, health professionals will encourage unvaccinated Americans to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

People who test positive for COVID-19 and are not vaccinated should follow the same quarantine rules as those who are fully vaccinated and infected.

However, unvaccinated people are at increased risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, Parik said. This means that you need to pay particular attention to the symptoms that may require emergency medical care.

Regardless of vaccination status, people at high risk of serious illness, such as those over 65 years of age, those with immunodeficiency, or those with underlying illness should contact their doctor about early treatment options.

“Monclonal antibody infusions should be strongly considered, preferably after a few days (test positive),” says Parikh. “This reduces the chances of having to be hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.”

Contributed by: Mike Stucka, USA TODAY. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.