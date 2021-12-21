AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Protection Decline After 3 Months: Lancet Study





Lancet studies claim that protection with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine declines after 3 months London: According to a study published in The Lancet Journal, the protection provided by the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine diminishes three months after two doses of the prophylaxis. Findings from Brazilian and Scottish datasets require a booster program to maintain protection from serious illness in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, known in India as the Covishield. It suggests that. The researchers analyzed data from 2 million people in Scotland and 42 million people in Brazil who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. In Scotland, researchers said the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 increased about five-fold about five months after double vaccination compared to two weeks after the second vaccination. They said the diminished efficacy first began to appear about 3 months after the risk of hospitalization and death doubled from 2 weeks after the second dose. Researchers in Scotland and Brazil have found that the risk of hospitalization and death triples in less than four months after the second vaccination. Similar numbers were seen in Brazil, they said. “Vaccines have been an important tool for fighting pandemics, but their reduced effectiveness has been a concern for some time,” said Aziz Seek, a professor at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. “By identifying when the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first begins to develop debilitation, we should be able to design booster programs that ensure maximum protection is maintained by the government,” Sheikh said. rice field. The team was able to compare data from Scotland and Brazil. This is because there was a first priority for vaccinated people (people at highest risk of severe illness and health care workers) because of the same dosing interval (12 weeks). During the study period, the major variants varied from country to country. Scottish Delta and Brazilian Gamma. According to researchers, this means that vaccine decline and the effects of mutants are likely to reduce efficacy. The study also estimated the efficacy of the vaccine at similar biweekly intervals by comparing the results of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, experts find it difficult to compare unvaccinated people to vaccinated people with similar characteristics, especially among the elderly, who are currently vaccinated by many. I warned that these numbers should be treated with caution. “Analysis of national datasets from both Scotland and Brazil suggests that the efficacy of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is significantly reduced, with protection against severe COVID-19 that declines over time. “Professor Srinivasa Vittal Katikireddi of the University of Glasgow, UK, said. .. “Our work highlights the importance of boosting as soon as possible, even with two doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine,” Srinivasa Katikiredd added. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

