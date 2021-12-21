Omicron has become the dominant variant in Massachusetts and is already “burdening the system”

It remains unclear how long the Omicron wave will last, or how harmful it will be.

Jacob Lemie, an infectious disease specialist at the Massachusetts General Hospital and co-leader of the Massachusetts Consortium’s viral mutation program for pathogen preparation, said:

Early evidence suggests that Omicron replicates rapidly in the upper respiratory tract, but is unlikely to spread deep into the lungs, Dr. Jeremy Ruban said. Chairman of AIDS Research UMass Chan Medical School. It can explain why some Omicron infections seemed milder.

In South Africa, cases of Omicron have proven to be less severe than previous variants, but experts say that in the United States, which is already on the verge of a major outbreak of Delta variants. It emphasizes that there is no guarantee that it will work.

“The data from the UK was a cool contrast,” MacInnis said. Hospitalization has increased by 10% and there is no evidence that Omicron causes a less severe illness than Delta.

In any case, she said, “at the level of infection we see, even a small percentage of severe cases are still numerous.” And as the virus spreads, it continues to mutate, risking the rise of new variants.

A wide range of scientists, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Public Health Service, tested 1,108 samples collected across Massachusetts from December 13 to 16 using a new technology called mCARMEN. They found that 45 percent of the samples showed strong evidence of the Omicron variant. Based on the trends observed during this period, the team estimates that Omicron exceeded 50% on Friday and the prevalence continues to skyrocket.

Developed in Broad, mCarmen is able to quickly distinguish variants and provides what authorities have called “a tentative investigation into the increasing prevalence of Omicrons in the state.” This technology allows researchers to quickly analyze fragments of the viral genome to look for Omicron fingerprints.

Experiments have shown that there is a 97% chance that it will be as accurate as the whole genome sequence.However, since we only analyze snippets, this method produces results in one day instead of more than a week. Its complete genome sequencing takes time. Instead of using samples from a single hospital or region, researchers are examining samples from across the state to capture a more representative cross-section of the infection.

This technology was developed two years ago, but with the advent of Omicron, the exponential growth of mutants was too slow for genomic sequencing results to lead to public health responses. This is my first time.

Broad uses this technique with about 1,000 samples per day, performed by graduate student Nicole Welch.

“We have a pretty good sense of where this goes,” MacInnis said.

Around New England, the state reported a few cases of Omicron — 3 in New Hampshire, 40 in Connecticut, 1 each in Rhode Island and Maine, and about 3 in Vermont — but the current number of cases is a sign of current infection. Is hardly shown. Massachusetts has not announced the number of Omicron cases in the state.

“Today, if anyone says there is up-to-date data that Omicron is 15% of all cases, it’s no exaggeration to say that the real numbers are twice that.” Dr. Bruce Walker, MGH, MIT, and Harvard’s Ragon Institute Director.

“We’re already overwhelming the system, so from a testing perspective, I don’t think there’s a lab in the world that can handle the number of cases that will occur,” Walker said.

“If you look at what’s happening today, it’s actually happening 10 or 14 days ago,” he said. Salim Abdul Karim, Epidemiologist of clinical infectious diseases and director of the AIDS Research Program Center in South Africa. “Time is not on your side.”

Karim, Lemieux, and Luban spoke at an online briefing hosted by the Massachusetts Pathogen Preparation Consortium on Monday.

Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the country, Reported that first Omicron In a Saturday incident, a state spokesman said that genomic sequencing has made some more confirmations since then, but did not reveal the exact number. At the same time, Vermont reports a slight reduction in overall COVID cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks, followed by a large surge that lasted several weeks.

Bentruman, a spokesman for the Vermont Health Department, said:

However, in New Hampshire, New England’s least vaccinated state, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has had the highest number of ventilator patients since the start of the pandemic last week. Calderwood, the hospital’s chief quality officer.

Currently, the hospital is preparing for the Omicron wave.

According to Calderwood, this variant now accounts for about 3% of all COVID cases in the hospital. But he expects that share to grow rapidly. In preparation, Dartmouth Hitchcock calls on smaller hospitals to take care of less ill COVID patients so that larger hospitals can expand their ability to treat serious illnesses.

“Currently our primary focus is to be able to enhance our critical care centers to meet the needs of northern New England,” he said.

He added that the majority of hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated and that information on the safety and efficacy of vaccines and boosters has not yet reached the right people. He recently remembered meeting a patient who decided to postpone the booster shot until the end of the vacation. That way, they don’t have to talk to families against vaccination about it. “This is a very risky person,” Calderwood said. “We need to understand how to change that dialogue and try to get that correct information there. It’s the hardest thing, and sometimes as we scream into the vacuum. It feels like the people who need to hear the information most do not hear it. “

You can access Felice J. Freyer at the following URL: