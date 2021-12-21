What to do if you are positive without symptoms

In many cases, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It can be completely asymptomatic. But even if the infection does not cause serious symptoms, it should be taken seriously.

At this point, an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection can occur, and it is clear that it will actually occur. actual, JAMA network open Globally, more than 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were found to be asymptomatic. And we know that asymptomatic cases can still contribute to the spread of the virus.

However, it is also important to remember that some of the characteristic symptoms of COVID-19 (cough and sore throat) can easily be mistaken for other problems such as: Seasonal allergies Or a common cold, Dr. Wafaa El Saddle, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University’s Faculty of Public Health, said today.

Some are mild and barely noticeable, such as mild congestion, low-grade fever, headache, and fatigue. Therefore, “this is the time when a low threshold is needed to be tested for COVID-19,” especially if there are symptoms that may be associated with the coronavirus, especially during the current surge.

When should I be tested for COVID-19 if I have no symptoms?

The most obvious time Get tested for COVID-19 Of course, when you have significant symptoms. However, even if you have no symptoms at all, it may make sense to have a test, El-Sadr explained.

First, if you are exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, you should test yourself for symptoms.

Second, you need to take the test within 3-5 days after traveling abroad. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, Regardless of symptoms. (For domestic travel Recommended by CDC Fully vaccinated people will only be tested if they have symptoms, but unvaccinated people will need to be tested 3-5 days after returning to Japan. )

Finally, if you have access to a quick test, Use them before attending the rally El-Sadr said with people who didn’t live with him, especially if he didn’t know the status of everyone’s vaccinations and boosters.

What test should I use?

There are two types of COVID-19 tests: rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction tests. Rapid inspection has the advantages of convenience (sometimes you can inspect at home) and speed. However, they are most accurate when assessing samples from people with prominent COVID-19 symptoms. As a result, PCR tests may take longer to produce results, but these results tend to be more accurate, especially for asymptomatic people.

If the only option is a rapid test, El-Sadr recommends performing two tests at 24-hour intervals for increased certainty.

What should I do if my asymptomatic COVID-19 test is positive?

If your COVID-19 test is positive, whether or not you have symptoms, you should do the following:

Contact your healthcare provider.

Stay home and isolate yourself. This means that you should stay in a separate room and, if possible, use a separate bathroom from the rest of your family. CDC says.. Also, wear a mask if you need to be around others, avoid sharing items (cups, towels, etc.), avoid public transport, and generally avoid contact with others. give me.

Monitor yourself for symptoms. You may receive specific instructions from your doctor’s office about things to keep in mind, such as measuring your body temperature daily.

tell me Close contacts You are positive on the test and they may have been exposed.

How long do you need to be isolated from asymptomatic COVID-19?

With or without symptoms To separate 10 days, according to the CDC. “It doesn’t really matter if you are symptomatic or asymptomatic,” El-Sadr said. “Must be isolated for the same period.”

For asymptomatic (and asymptomatic) people, day 0 is the day you test positive and day 1 is the next day. If symptoms appear during quarantine, the first day of symptoms will be 0 on the new day and you will have to start counting again.

After 10 days, if 24 hours have passed without the use of antipyretics and other symptoms of COVID-19 have improved, the CDC says it can terminate the quarantine.