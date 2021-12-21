Health
What to do if you are positive without symptoms
In many cases, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It can be completely asymptomatic. But even if the infection does not cause serious symptoms, it should be taken seriously.
At this point, an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection can occur, and it is clear that it will actually occur. actual, JAMA network open Globally, more than 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were found to be asymptomatic. And we know that asymptomatic cases can still contribute to the spread of the virus.
However, it is also important to remember that some of the characteristic symptoms of COVID-19 (cough and sore throat) can easily be mistaken for other problems such as: Seasonal allergies Or a common cold, Dr. Wafaa El Saddle, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University’s Faculty of Public Health, said today.
Some are mild and barely noticeable, such as mild congestion, low-grade fever, headache, and fatigue. Therefore, “this is the time when a low threshold is needed to be tested for COVID-19,” especially if there are symptoms that may be associated with the coronavirus, especially during the current surge.
When should I be tested for COVID-19 if I have no symptoms?
The most obvious time Get tested for COVID-19 Of course, when you have significant symptoms. However, even if you have no symptoms at all, it may make sense to have a test, El-Sadr explained.
First, if you are exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, you should test yourself for symptoms.
Second, you need to take the test within 3-5 days after traveling abroad. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, Regardless of symptoms. (For domestic travel Recommended by CDC Fully vaccinated people will only be tested if they have symptoms, but unvaccinated people will need to be tested 3-5 days after returning to Japan. )
Finally, if you have access to a quick test, Use them before attending the rally El-Sadr said with people who didn’t live with him, especially if he didn’t know the status of everyone’s vaccinations and boosters.
What test should I use?
There are two types of COVID-19 tests: rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction tests. Rapid inspection has the advantages of convenience (sometimes you can inspect at home) and speed. However, they are most accurate when assessing samples from people with prominent COVID-19 symptoms. As a result, PCR tests may take longer to produce results, but these results tend to be more accurate, especially for asymptomatic people.
If the only option is a rapid test, El-Sadr recommends performing two tests at 24-hour intervals for increased certainty.
What should I do if my asymptomatic COVID-19 test is positive?
If your COVID-19 test is positive, whether or not you have symptoms, you should do the following:
- Contact your healthcare provider.
- Stay home and isolate yourself. This means that you should stay in a separate room and, if possible, use a separate bathroom from the rest of your family. CDC says.. Also, wear a mask if you need to be around others, avoid sharing items (cups, towels, etc.), avoid public transport, and generally avoid contact with others. give me.
- Monitor yourself for symptoms. You may receive specific instructions from your doctor’s office about things to keep in mind, such as measuring your body temperature daily.
- tell me Close contacts You are positive on the test and they may have been exposed.
How long do you need to be isolated from asymptomatic COVID-19?
With or without symptoms To separate 10 days, according to the CDC. “It doesn’t really matter if you are symptomatic or asymptomatic,” El-Sadr said. “Must be isolated for the same period.”
For asymptomatic (and asymptomatic) people, day 0 is the day you test positive and day 1 is the next day. If symptoms appear during quarantine, the first day of symptoms will be 0 on the new day and you will have to start counting again.
After 10 days, if 24 hours have passed without the use of antipyretics and other symptoms of COVID-19 have improved, the CDC says it can terminate the quarantine.
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/health/asymptomatic-covid-19-what-to-do-rcna9207
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]