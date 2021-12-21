Dive into the LA Omicron case for increased warning about unvaccinated





After a further surge in confirmed Omicron cases In Los Angeles County Authorities are again calling on residents to vaccinate and boost, hoping to reduce the potential for winter waves. Numbers LA County identified 60 new cases of highly mutated variants on Monday. This exceeds a total of 49 confirmed Omicrons reported to the California Public Health Service throughout the state as of Wednesday. “Given all the evidence that the immune system needs a booster to allow the immune system to attack the COVID virus over time, with increasing cases, high community infection rates, and qualified individuals are of booster doses. The acquisition should not be delayed, “Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department, said in a statement. according to Modeling from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron Occupy the estimate Last week, 73% of new infections nationwide. Given how easy it is for Omicron to spread, at first glance, Hyperinfectious delta variant — Authorities say it is important to make sure that the population is as protected as possible. “For people vaccinated a few months ago, there is increasing evidence that boosters are needed to provide the best protection against Omicron mutant infections and infections,” Feller said. “Vaccination also continues to provide excellent protection from delta mutations.” Vaccine push The Los Angeles County Public Health Service issued a newsletter to healthcare providers on Monday to promote vaccination. “Omicron variants are a serious local and global threat given their increased infectivity, potential for anti-immunity and resistance to some treatments,” the report said. “Health providers are strongly advised to contact the patient, be fully vaccinated (if over 5 years old), and receive booster immunization if: Deadline To protect them from serious illnesses caused by COVID-19 (for ages 16 and up) and to mitigate community expansion. “ by Latest status data, Unvaccinated Californians are 7 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, 13 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 16 times more likely to die of illness. “With the combination of the cold climate that keeps people indoors, the decline of vaccines and natural immunity, and more mix among non-family members, public health officials are vaccinated and boosted by Californians as soon as possible in the winter. COVID-19 Cases, which encourages people to help prevent the surge in COVID-19 cases, the California Public Health Service wrote: In the statement Monday. Vaccination level According to the Times‘Vaccine tracker, 73.9% of Californians have received at least one vaccination so far. In LA County, that number is 75.4%. Experts say vaccination level Omicron waves can play a major role in how much a particular area can be hit. The San Francisco Bay Area has some of the highest immunization rates in the state, and authorities believe it helps slow the spread of Omicron. However, experts are particularly nervous about areas with low vaccination rates, such as the Inland Empire and the San Joaquin Valley. In LA and Orange counties, where vaccination rates are in the middle, the impact can be half-hearted. Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said hospitalizations were relatively low in the Bay Area, moderately surged in Los Angeles County, and could be the most surged in the Central Valley. Stated. Vaccinations in the Los Angeles County Color Community are significantly behind the number of vaccinations in several Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, Alameda, and Santa Clara.

