Last year I was virtually absent and the flu recurred





Madison, Wisconsin (WMTV)-Precautionary measures taken last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also resulted in a tremendous reduction in typical influenza cases, but UW Health health officials said this winter. Warns you not to expect similar relief. “Last year the flu rate was near zero, but this year it’s not because the regulations have been relaxed and the number of COVID and flu cases has already increased after Thanksgiving holidays,” said Dr. Jim Conway of UW. I warned you. Health medical director for the immunization program. According to health system statistics, only 100 cases were reported during the last season of influenza. This was a striking 99.7% reduction compared to the 36,175 cases reported the previous year. Last year, UW Health officials said that there were few cases of influenza, and people were more likely to follow recommended precautions to prevent COVID-19, such as masking, social distance, distance education, social activity and reduced travel. I admitted that I worked diligently. UW Health reports that flu cases have already increased this year, raising concerns about what the health system describes as a “cold,” that is, flu cases will join further. Already spiked COVID-19 number.Due to concerns about new coronavirus cases, the Department of Health Services Public health recommendations Monday, just before Public Health Madison & Dane Co. Expansion County Maskman Date. “Holiday gatherings, reduced masking, increased travel, lower influenza vaccination rates, and Omicron variants can put significant stress on the already expanding medical system in mid-January.” It’s a recipe for a surge. Conway continued. But health officials aren’t just concerned about the number of cases. In addition to the more than 36,000 cases recorded during the 2019-2020 flu season, more than 4,400 people were admitted to the hospital. Conway warned that returning to these types of numbers could overwhelm the medical center when the hospital was already pushing the limits of capacity and there were few ICUs and intermediate treatment beds in between. .. “When we see flu hospitalizations rising near pre-pandemic levels, alongside this rapidly growing variant of Omicron, hospitals can’t handle it. We’re already struggling. “I am,” he added. UW Health not only encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters, but also encourages everyone to get a flu shot. Conway states that both vaccines have been “well researched and thoroughly tested” and that the consequences of not obtaining them are clear. “This is really an unvaccinated pandemic, as few people hospitalized for the flu or COVID-19 have been vaccinated,” he said. “The best gift you can give this holiday season is vaccination.” Copyright 2021W MTV. all rights reserved.

