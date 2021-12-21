Why do Orange County firefighters and agents have the lowest COVID vaccination rates?

Local health officials have recommended vaccination to the general public and essential workers, but many of the OC’s front-line safety staff have refused to vaccinate with coronavirus, which is higher than other civil servants and the general public. I declined the injection at a rate.

As firefighters and sheriffs’ agents are in close contact with the general public during medical calls, arrests, and prison stays, county health officials are vaccinated to protect themselves and vulnerable community members. It states that it is important to receive.

“This is not to be taken lightly. I really need everyone to think of vaccines. And we need our workers, our essential workers, frontline heroes – they protect the community To protect themselves so that they can continue to do so. “

However, six months after becoming vaccinated, as of late June, only 16% of OC Sheriff staff had self-reported that they had been vaccinated with COVID. Made available to the latest data stakeholders..

At the OC Fire Department, the county’s largest fire department, 53% of frontline workers were shot at official vaccination events, but no figures were vaccinated elsewhere. ..

Both agencies say they are taking other steps to protect the public. County CEO Frank Kim said prison and other medical facility sheriffs would need to be tested weekly if they were not vaccinated.

Fire authorities say Unvaccinated staff do not need to be tested, but all staff must wear protective equipment called PPE when interacting with the general public.

Moreover, Agency leader says All staff with COVID symptoms will be tested, and if the test is positive, they will be sent home and tested for close relationships.

Firefighters refused the vaccine for several reasons, including being okay after being exposed to Covid-infected residents and having innate immunity from being infected with COVID early in the pandemic.

“Many of my members are infected with COVID. Todd Boldridge, Chairman of the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association, said in an interview with the Voice of OC:

“I think there are two groups. One group is’I [worked] When it was bad, and when I didn’t have the vaccine, and it’s okay. And the other group said, “I had it, I have innate immunity to it, and why get the vaccine?” “

Mr Baldridge was asked about community concerns that front-line workers are at increased risk of accidentally spreading COVID if not vaccinated, but said that is not true.

“It’s a false story because you can get vaccinated and spread it,” he added, adding that he has a master’s degree in public health.

“Ultimately, how terrible this disaster is for a 20-year-old strong, fit firefighter, and they are willing to get the flu instead of being vaccinated. I think it’s their right. “

However, the county’s deputy health official said vaccination significantly reduced the risk of coronavirus spread, adding that innate immunity declines over time and new variants like Omicron are likely to break through. increase.

“It’s very common for people who have had a previous illness to be re-infected,” Chinsio-Kwong said on a phone call Friday and recently spoke with a family member of an unvaccinated police officer who died of the coronavirus. Added.

“We need people who think they have innate immunity to get vaccinated. And we’ve heard that getting a booster actually protects you. I confirmed that. “

Unvaccinated people are six times more likely to get the coronavirus, Chinsio-Kwong said.

Being vaccinated means “reducing the risk of spreading to others,” she added.

The Vice President and five county supervisors did not return phone calls and text messages for comments on how the problem was progressing among public security officials.

Sheriff Don Burns was asked through a spokeswoman if unvaccinated staff were concerned about the risks to staff and the general public from interacting with the general public, “Covid is available anywhere in the community.” I answered.

“We have important work that we can’t do remotely. I’m proud of our agents who continue to appear every day and keep our community safe,” he added.

The fire chief, Brian Fennessey’s office, did not answer the same question.

In a previous statement, fire officials leaders said they did not need front-line staff to receive COVID vaccination, and if they chose not to be shot, they would not need to be regularly inspected. I did.

However, they said staff are wearing personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

“All personnel who answer the phone and come into contact with the patient must wear PPE to protect the employee from the patient and protect the patient from the employee,” said Captain Greg Balta, a spokesman for the fire department. I am saying.

The union of agents and firefighters opposes vaccination obligations and states that each employee has the right to make his own medical decisions.

Getting the latest immunization rates for public security officials is a challenge.

Callie Brown, a spokeswoman for the OC Security Agency, said there was no information on the number of employees who self-reported to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She said the data was collected under CEO Frank Kim by the county’s Central Resources Office, but Kim’s office has been figures for two weeks since the Voice of OC began requesting them in early December. Did not provide.

Other agencies have reported data on self-reported vaccinations, but fire authorities have stated that there are no data on persons vaccinated by means other than the agency’s clinic.

Kim said the county complies with all state health rules when asked if the county faces a higher risk of responsibility by interacting with a large number of unvaccinated sheriff staff.

“The county is fully compliant with the Covid protocol established by the state for law enforcement employees,” Kim told the Voice of OC in a text message.

“If necessary, we will provide vaccination or weekly testing if required by state order.”

The sheriff department Lowest self-reported vaccination rate Among county employees as of the latest data available from August.

Given the lack of data released by the county, it is unclear how much it has risen since then.

However, the sheriff staff Overwhelmingly the largest share of pandemic-related workers’ accident compensation costs paid by the county so far, according to County data Obtained through a record request by Voice of OC.

Within the workplace in Orange County, where there was a vigorous COVID outbreak this summer, was the Sheriff’s Central Prison and Headquarters complex in Santa Ana. According to county data..

Ken Caley, a retired OC Fire Authority firefighter early in the pandemic Died of coronavirus at the age of 59.. And in January, Garden Grove Police Lieutenant John Reynolds died of a complication of the coronavirus. According to his department..

Coronavirus infection Was the main cause of death for American police officers Last year and the first half of this year.

Richard Carpiano, a public health scientist at the University of California, Riverside, who previously worked as an emergency medical technician, said it was tragic to see so many first responders refusing vaccination. rice field.

“They are so important to the community that their health and safety must be a top priority,” Carpiano said of firefighters and police.

“They are very likely to get infected with COVID and much more likely than those who work from home … they are also very likely to pass through, that is, what we call a vector. “Masu,” he added.

“This not only puts workers such as firefighters, police and emergency medical personnel at risk, but also the community and their families. At the end of the day, these people go home. . “

The voice of OC staff writer Spencer Custodio contributed to the report of this article.

