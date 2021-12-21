Is it time to stop eating indoors?

Good morning, bay area. It was Tuesday, December 21, and the San Francisco Flower Association states that the massive theft has almost succumbed to nonprofits. Here’s what you need to know to start your day:

Of all the risk assessments faced many times throughout the pandemic, the question of whether to eat indoors tends to be focused on as soon as the number of cases begins to increase.

Some public health experts are now watching as Omicron spreads rapidly across the country and the Bay Area is watching carefully what’s happening in New York City. Choose that outdoor table… or get takeout.

Anyway, you may not be able to select it.There are more and more Bay Area restaurants shut down Or move to takeaway to prevent workers and diners from being infected with COVID, or because staff are infected with the virus. As one restaurant owner said, “I feel it’s totally irresponsible to open a restaurant inside the restaurant.”

San Francisco has lower case rates and higher vaccination rates than elsewhere, but some virologists find it safe on its own.

• Omicron is now The predominant variant of coronavirus Are new variants more contagious than measles in the United States?

• Auckland City Council Proof of COVID vaccination required In restaurants, bars and city buildings.

In search of asylum

Santiagomezia / Chronicle

For two East Bay teens, migration to the United States represents freedom from the gangsters who threatened them in their home countries.

Kevin, who fled from Honduras to the Texas border after a street gang tried to hire him, and Axel, who left Guatemala after his brother was killed by a local gang, were at unimaginable risk if deported to his home country. Face

Their fate is in the hands of federal judges who decide whether their asylum application will be accepted. And teens can help navigate complex, unprocessed systems that can take years to tell them if they can stay here forever. You need to find a lawyer.

Around the bay

Bronte Whitpen / Chronicle

•• Homeless, visualization: A San Francisco doctor took a picture of people living on the street on their way home from work. Now, The face of his daily commute The windows of vacant buildings are plastered.

•• weather forecast: Predict It rains every day Until Christmas, and if you’re heading to Lake Tahoe, get those snow chains ready.

•• Valid law: Almost a year ago, California Move transgender women From a male prison. Few people actually remain.

•• ‘Urgent notice’

: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is one of those protesting the Mayor of London Breed. Crime and drug crackdown With tenderloin.

•• shaker: 6.2 earthquakes Rocked the area On Monday, near Eureka, we will tremble south to San Francisco.

•• “Awesome” scenes for shoppers: A person was reportedly shot Westfield Oakridge Mall in San Jose..

•• Reconstruction of hospital: See UCSF Latest design For a new 15-storey hospital on the historic Parnassa Campus.

•• In the photo: What’s in the Downtown San Francisco Retail District Looks like on vacation?

Grand Seftran

Jessica Christian / Chronicle

For the past five years, the San Francisco Orchid Society has tackled the financial failure of former socialists who stole $ 100,000 from financial resources.

Cash is a “small potato” compared to the sum of other white-collar crimes, but members of society say it’s devastating to nonprofits like them. That money could have been directed to a gathering of international flower societies, more awareness of climate change, or larger event venues for the resurrection of dying varieties of delicate flowers.

Now, when it’s about to return to prominence, the club wonders what its future looks like.

The babe briefing is written by Gwendolyn Wu and sent to the reader's email inbox on weekday mornings.