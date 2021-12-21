Health
Should Governor Edwards Revive Louisiana’s Maskman Date?This is what his public health adviser says | News
Louisiana is rushing towards a fifth surge in COVID-19 infection, and state supreme health officials have set up indoor public places to delay and protect the spread of the virus, regardless of vaccination status. Reminding the public to promise to wear a mask at. Vulnerability.
“Vaccination is what ends this pandemic for us, but masking can stop the surge,” said state epidemiologist Teresa Socol.
It is up to Governor John Bel Edwards to turn that recommendation into a mission.
The Governor of the Democratic Party lifted the mask requirement for the entire state of Louisiana at the end of October. This is due to the gradual decrease in the fourth wave of coronavirus fueled by the delta variant. Earlier this month, Edwards said he hoped there was no need to reinstate Mask’s obligations, but warned that “everything is at the table,” especially if the hospital is overwhelmed.
“We don’t want to go back there,” Edwards said on December 3.
However, since then, Louisiana has experienced a surprising rise in coronavirus infections, boosted by the rapidly prevailing subspecies of Omicron. Over the past week, new cases have more than doubled, renewing the risk of yet another outbreak that can lead to serious illness and death, pushing the state hospital system to the limit again. rice field.
Edwards has no plans to hold a press conference until the end of the new year. Still, additional restrictions may come as soon as Wednesday, when the governor is expected to issue a new declaration to extend Louisiana’s public health emergency by another month.
“I hope we don’t need to take any additional mitigation measures, but since we’ve done the whole pandemic, let the advice of a public health expert guide us on what we’re trying to do. In a spokesman for the governor. One Christina Stevens said.
The advice seems simple: you need a mask.
“What we need now is that everyone who is fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, boosted, or not fully vaccinated is indoors in public. It means we need to mask it, “said Sokol, one of Edwards’ top public health advisors. Press conference on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Department of State reported an additional 1,165 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections per week to 5,667, nearly three times the rate of the week a month ago.
The surge has so far been concentrated in the New Orleans region, accounting for almost half of the state’s cases last week. Another 12% of cases came from the Shreveport area.
The Baton Rouge region accounted for about 8.7% of all these incidents, and the River Parish and Lafayette regions each accounted for an additional 6%.
So far, hospitalizations have remained relatively low, but it is not clear if it will change as the virus continues to spread. The number of patients admitted with COVID on Monday, the last day of data availability, was 265, an increase of about one-third from the previous week.
If everyone starts wearing masks again, Louisiana can avoid another surge in the worst, said Dr. Catherine O’Neill, an infectious disease expert and associate professor of LSU Health Sciences.
“Every time they added masks, our rates began to fall again,” O’Neill, the attending physician of Our Lady of the Lake Community Medical Center, said on Monday.
Experts warned that mutations in new strains could make it highly contagious and allow it to be re-infected even for those who have a vaccine or protection from previous infections. .. Health officials say that those who have been vaccinated and received booster shots are more likely to experience significantly milder symptoms or are asymptomatic than those who have not been shot. Is emphasized.
According to O’Neill, masks provide the wearer with another layer of defense, but more importantly, they help protect immunocompromised people and those who are medically vulnerable in the community from infection.
“When we look at masking, it’s very similar to just being a good neighbor,” O’Neill said.
There has been a recent surge as Louisiana citizens are preparing to meet for Christmas, and O’Neill said that simple actions such as wearing a mask help families enjoy each other’s company without contributing to dissemination. Said. She is especially looking forward to her nephew’s basketball tournament at Lafayette.
“Am I going to wear a mask while I’m there? Absolutely because I can scream through the mask, protect the people around me, and be protected by the mask,” O’Neill said.
