It’s time to upgrade the mask, says public health experts

However, over the two years of the pandemic, mask guidance has changed significantly. When and how do you need to mask now?

This is what the four doctors and infectious disease specialists had to say.

Which mask should I wear?

According to experts, throw away the cloth mask.

Dr. Philippe Landrigan, director of the Boston University Global Public Health and Public Interest Program, states that high-quality face covers, surgical masks and KN95 masks, are “essential” to keep the virus away. “But any mask is better than no mask.”

A snug medical alternative blocks aerosol particles more effectively than cloth coverings, increasing protection against the rapidly predominant mutant, the highly contagious strain Omicron.It explained 73 percent The number of cases in the United States from December 12 to 18, according to analysis by scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford University, advised people to avoid cloths and loose surgical masks where particles could get into the nose and mouth. If no alternative is available Brace To tighten the mask, he said.

Dr. Danielle Lantagne, a professor at Tufts University and an adviser to the World Health Organization, said twisting the ties on the ears and tying the mask behind the head can also improve the effect of looser masks. I did.

She added by email that only cloth masks and undamaged dry surgical masks could be re-worn. The KN95 “is not perfect for re-wearing, but it is possible” if thoroughly cleaned.

Regardless of which mask people choose, masking is an important element of the state’s “Swiss cheese protection model” to combat the virus, including vaccine recognition and testing protocols, Lantagne said. ..

“Wearing a mask is an even more important part of our reaction in the light of the more permeable and vaccine-evasive variants of Omicron,” she added.

Need to look for an N95 mask?

Karan said hospital-grade N95 masks are the “best option.”

However, public health authorities have in the past sought to move the community away from the N95 mask and conserve the supply of hospital staff in contact with COVID-19 patients. (Karan said the N95 deficiency is now rare.)

Lantagne did not recommend the N95 mask because it is difficult to properly wear and seal without expert supervision. “Yes, they offer the best protection,” she said. “But they’re not for the community, and the unsealed N95 is as good as almost nothing.”

Do I need to double mask?

Yes, if the mask does not fit properly. Two face covers, Tufts University’s Latagne, allow you to “push the mask firmly against your face” and reduce your chances of contact with droplets containing the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Proposed double masking In February, studies conducted since then discovered that practice can make a cover, Difficult to breathe.

When should I wear a mask?

Masking is essential in crowded indoor spaces, said Dr. Sabrina Asomo, an infectious disease specialist at the Boston Medical Center, who advised Boston City authorities on COVID-19 guidance.

Dozens of cities Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee needs masking indoors or in city buildings approved Maskman date for more than 250 indoor venues on December 15th.

Masks are also needed on planes, trains, buses, public transport, and transportation hubs such as airports and train stations across the country. ((((here Other travel requirements and recommendations. )

Randrigan said people who gather with families vaccinated during the holidays can stop wearing masks, especially if they all give a negative test result shortly before the meeting.Please note: Rapid PCR testing is done High demand This season.

Assoumou added that in the outdoors, people should feel free to go face-to-face.

Why do you need to wear a mask?

Preliminary research has shown that Omicron variants are much more infectious than previous virus repeats and can avoid the vaccine, Assoumou said. Its aggressive nature means that the strain can potentially overwhelm the healthcare system.

Massachusetts hospitals already Patient flood — Many are not vaccinated.Some facilities on Rhode Island “Currently collapsing.”

Masking, along with vaccination, helps reduce the number of hospitalizations and ultimately deaths.

“If we can wear a good mask right now, we can reduce the number of people who get sick, get hospitalized, or die, so we serve everyone,” says Karan.

Is a state-wide mask recommendation sufficient?

Baker’s refusal to issue a Maskman Date in Massachusetts has sparked a variety of reactions.

Assoumou called this advisory a “good first step” to encourage universal masking. “Still, mandate is a way for the government to let the public know that something is important and necessary.”

At a press conference with 12 public health experts on Tuesday afternoon, Senator Becca Rausch took a stronger position. She said that the “proposal” of indoor masks is a “non-binding, non-obligatory recommendation, the exact opposite of recommendations from public health authorities and medical professionals here in Massachusetts, nationally and even globally. I also say that I need an obligation. “

Senator Massachusetts Karen E. Spilka agreed.

“I believe we need to go beyond recommendations and recommendations and apply a unified and consistent approach to stop spreading and save lives,” she wrote in a statement. “I am re-enacting the obligations of indoor public masks throughout the state, strengthening efforts to achieve vaccine fairness, and requiring most public indoor social places to certify vaccination. I’m calling to. “

Diticoli can be reached at [email protected] She on twitter @ditikohli_..