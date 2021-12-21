Biden’s Omicron project promises 500 million free home tests







Source / Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure: Fauci, Offit and Walensky have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced new actions to combat Omicron variants, including a promise to purchase 500 million home tests starting next month and distribute them to Americans for free. Omicron quickly overtook Delta to become the predominant SARS-CoV-2 mutant in the United States, accounting for about 73% of new cases as of December 18. CDC tracking — Increased from 0.7% just two weeks ago. Source: CDC.gov.

Rochelle P. Warrensky

Anthony S. Fauci

Experts warned that Omicron, including the CDC director, would spread rapidly Rochelle P. Valensky, MD, MPH, Last week, the incident Double every 2 days..Director, National Institute of Infectious Diseases Anthony S. Forch, MD, Previously that Omicron was “Might be soCauses a less severe illness than Delta, but it is still premature to convey it reliably. What is certain is that there are still about 40 million eligible but unvaccinated people in the United States. Data show that unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people. However, Omicron is so contagious that officials said vaccinated people were still at risk of infection. “But people vaccinated with COVID can be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” officials said. “Because of its strong protection, the president is vaccinated by Americans, and if we all follow a familiar process, especially masking while traveling, they are comfortable celebrating Christmas and holidays as planned. You should feel it, “said officials. The new plan will allow Americans to order home tests from the government website and deliver them to their homes for free. The plan also requires the use of the Defense Production Act to conduct as many home tests as possible, and the establishment of a federal test center starting this week in New York City. The question remains as to who will eventually take the test. Paul A. Ofit, MD, Director of Vaccine Education Center, Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. Paul A. Ofit

“I think the people who are most likely to be tested are those who care about their own health and the health of the people they come in contact with. They are probably vaccinated people,” Offit said. Told to. “It would be interesting to know that, and I might be wrong. They could be people who are rarely vaccinated and just trying to figure out if they got sick. I have.” Over the next two months, the plan will deploy an additional 1,000 troops to hospitals that require medical personnel. Six emergency response teams, each consisting of at least 100 members, will be deployed in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Vermont. To boost vaccination and boost immunity, FEMA plans to launch pop-up vaccination clinics nationwide, with five new mobile units opening in Washington and New Mexico on Tuesday. The government will also help deploy federal vaccinated people in 12 states, allowing them to book thousands of vaccinations in the coming weeks. “We need to build an army of people going out to these [unvaccinated] Try answering the community and their questions, “Offit said. “We have it in Philadelphia. I think it has to happen in all communities. How can conservatives get out there and discuss vaccination with other conservatives? Let’s understand. “ reference: CDC. COVID data tracker. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions.. Accessed on December 21, 2021.

