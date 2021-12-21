Louisville Detects First Omicron Case – 89.3WFPL News Louisville





Louisville officials have identified the first case of a new COVID-19 Omicron strain. A 26-year-old resident who was fully vaccinated in February but had not received a booster shot. Residents tested positive for COVID earlier this month, but Sequencing on Monday confirmed that it was a new strain. Dr. Sarabeth Hart Large, associate medical director of the Louisville Metro Public Health and Welfare Department, said there are likely to be other undetected cases of Omicron, which are expected to increase in the coming weeks. rice field. “I believe she got it locally, which suggests that a variant of Omicron is already prevalent here,” Hart Large said. “And I think our people following these things certainly have the belief that they’ll be here for a few weeks. We’re getting a confirmation lab right now.” The announcement will be made a few days after Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the state’s first incident on Friday.They have been since Found in at least four Kentucky counties. Mayor Greg Fisher said the new strain is not yet known to be more severe, but is more contagious than the highly contagious delta variant and is expected to soon surpass the previous strain. .. “I was a little late to go to Louisville, but now I’m with us and the reproducibility is very fast,” said the mayor. “Soon, within a few weeks, it will be the dominant tension in our city.” Authorities urged continued vaccination and boosters, as both Pfizer and Moderna announced that boosters would help prevent serious illness and hospitalization. However, city leaders warned that even if it was much more contagious, it could mean an increase in the number of unvaccinated people who could become seriously ill. .. Health officials are also concerned that the arrival of Omicron will put a strain on the ICU of hospitals, where new cases are already on the rise. Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor of the University of Louisville said there are currently more than 70 COVID patients throughout the hospital system. This is twice as many as in mid-November. Jefferson County is still in the red COVID zone, with an average incidence of about 38 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, this is the previous week’s average and is expected to increase as the number per day has recently reached more than 50 per 100,000. The state considers the Red Zone to be 25 per 100,000 or more inhabitants. Last week, 2,045 new cases occurred in Jefferson County, with 45 new deaths.

