Louisiana Health Department publishes updated COVID-19 guidance as Omicron variants become more prevalent

The Louisiana Department of Health publishes up-to-date guidance on holidays as Omicron variants become more prevalent and COVID-19 trends worsen. “The CDC estimates that Omicron is currently the major COVID-19 variant in the United States and the region of Louisiana,” said state epidemiologist Teresa Socol. “It’s amazing how quickly this happened, but it’s not surprising.” Meanwhile, state-wide positive and hospitalization rates are rising. LDH reports a 60% increase in the incidence of COVID-19 when comparing the seven-day averages of last week and this week. In addition, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to increase over the past four days. State-wide positive rates increased from 2.2% last week to 3.3% this week. Two weeks ago, 35% of parishes were at “substantial” or “high” risk of COVID-19 infection in the community, a classification based on the Community Index Classification System developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .. Last week, 65% of parishes fell into these two most risky categories. LDH reports data updated this Wednesday, but expects the majority of Louisiana parishes to be exposed to “substantial” or “high” community risk this week. In light of this rapidly evolving situation, and as families travel and gather over the next two weeks, LDH shares updated public health guidance so that families can safely celebrate. To protect yourself, we will vaccinate you and give you a boost if you qualify. The COVID-19 vaccine protects against the serious consequences of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death. If you have not been vaccinated yet, you are not protected. Vaccination protects you from serious consequences, but vaccinated people can infect others with the virus. If you have questions about vaccines, you can talk to your health care professional and call the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline 855-453-0774 to learn about nearby vaccination sites. Mask indoors when not in everyday home to reduce infection, regardless of vaccination status.. LDH recommends wearing a mask indoors in all public places. You should consider wearing a mask indoors, even in a private environment, especially if you are gathering with individuals who are at high risk of serious consequences, such as the elderly or those with basic health. Masks are effective in preventing infection from all variants currently in circulation. Take multiple tests regardless of vaccination status. Take the test before your trip, before your meeting, or when you return from your trip. Remember that the COVID-19 test is a snapshot of time.

