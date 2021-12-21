NS reported 522 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. Outbreaks declared in two hospitals

Nova Scotia reported 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the state announced a record high daily increase for the sixth consecutive day.

The previous record with the highest increase in daily cases Monday, When a new infection of 485 was announced.

According to public health, 382 of Tuesday’s cases are in the central zone of the state, 59 in the eastern zone, 38 in the northern zone, and 43 in the western zone.

Currently, nine people are hospitalized in Nova Scotia, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The state does not provide figures for the total number of currently active cases. It also does not provide the latest information on Monday’s recovery.

Since December 15, Nova Scotia has announced 2,590 new cases of COVID-19, the highest total number of days since the pandemic began.

On Monday, nine schools in the state were notified of their exposure at their schools.

A complete list of school exposures is available online.

Due to the increase in tests and positive cases, public health says there is some delay in follow-up and will try to contact those who are tested positive by the laboratory within 24 hours.

The state states that all close contacts, including fully vaccinated individuals, should be quarantined for 72 hours after exposure and undergo laboratory-based PCR testing. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop quarantine after undergoing a negative clinical test. Those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to be quarantined, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated. online..

On Monday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab completed 10,201 tests.

Tightening restrictions

Nova Scotia is imposing Tighter COVID-19 restrictions To prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone needs more restrictions to slow down, curb socializing, and limit the chances of the virus spreading. It may mean a smaller Christmas dinner than planned, but it’s small and safe. Is good, “said Prime Minister Tim Houston at a live COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday.

New restrictions, including collection restrictions, physical distance requirements, and long-term care changes, will take effect Wednesday at 6 am and will be in effect until at least January 12.

A complete list of restrictions can be found online..

Increased eligibility for booster doses

Starting Thursday, booster eligibility will be expanded to include individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 6 months.

“We respect NACI,” Houston said. “If NACI changes, we will change it, but now that NACI says 6 months, that’s the important thing we’re using.”

Houston says the state currently has about 100,000 booster doses that are almost exhausted when the next age cohort qualifies.

“For this, and to avoid the Hunger Games-type scenario in our state … we want the most vulnerable people to get boosters first, so what we can do. Is to open up to people over the age of 50. Half a year. “

Houston says the state is working with the federal government for everyone else and hopes to get the doses needed to meet their needs over the next few weeks.

Approach for testing changes

Nova Scotia’s top doctors say the state needs to change its approach to testing in order to keep up with demand.

Due to the large number of cases, Nova Scotia’s chief health doctor said the state needs to prioritize supply and testing capacity to ensure that those in need are tested. I am.

Immediately effective, PCR testing is limited to individuals such as:

I have symptoms of COVID-19.

Close contact with positive cases.

There is an increased risk of severe illness.

I live in a collective living environment.

It is essential to keep the state’s health system running.

“For everyone else, even those with symptoms that don’t belong to any of the above groups should start using rapid testing,” Strang said. “If the rapid test is positive, no follow-up PCR test is required. Assuming you are infected with COVID, quarantine, track, and notify close contacts.”

Strang also said that the state will no longer make rapid test kits widely available to avoid a backlog of test results.

“We are also suspending workplace testing programs in low-risk workplaces,” says Strang.

Outbreaks declared in two hospitals

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) states that the outbreak was declared at the Halifax Clinic at the QEII Health Sciences Center in Halifax.

“Currently, the number of affected patients is very small (less than 5), all patients are closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are in place,” from public health on Tuesday. Please read the announcement.

Public health says details will be provided when they become available.

NSHA also reported an outbreak at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. NS officials say less than five patients are involved in the outbreak.

“As a precautionary measure, NSHA is testing the identified close contacts. The test will be available to all staff and doctors in the field who want to take the test,” read the release.

Declaration of occurrence in Eastern Passage

An outbreak was also declared on Tuesday at the Ocean View Continuous Care Center, a nursing home in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia.

Health officials say three staff members tested positive for the virus and no one was hospitalized.

“97% of all staff and residents are fully vaccinated. 86% of eligible residents have been boosted,” public health wrote.

The latest information on outbreaks in Parkstone Enhanced Care

Health officials say no new cases have been reported in Halifax’s nursing home, Parkstone Enhanced Care.

A total of one resident and one staff member of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and residents are fully vaccinated and all qualified residents have received booster shots.

Vaccine renewal

As of Tuesday, 1,740,158 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Of these, 792,848 Nova Scotians received the second dose and 90,369 eligible Nova Scotias received the third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

The Canada COVID-19 Alert App is available in Nova Scotia.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play and informs users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

List of symptoms

Do people who experience fever, new cough, worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms need to take an online test or call 811 to test for COVID-19? It is advisable to judge.