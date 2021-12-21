Health officials are worried about the flu as the number of cases increases with Omicron





Influenza is prevalent in Washington this winter as new variants of COVID-19 take root.

The Seattle-Washington State Department of Health (DOH) revealed on Tuesday that another old threat is rampant as new Omicron variants of COVID-19 surge in the state. After a very quiet 2020-2021 season, Influenza cases, especially influenza A cases, are beginning to increase in the state. by Weekly monitoring reportAlthough influenza activity remains low, the number of influenza-positive cases in the state is already higher than all of last winter throughout the first few weeks of this year’s influenza season. >> >>Download KING5’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and videos on demand According to an overview of DOH influenza last season, there were nine positive influenza samples sent from Washington to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This year has already exceeded 30 in the first four weeks of the report. The unusually low influenza activity last season was explained by safety measures implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic, including business closures and public masking requirements. During the DOH briefing on Tuesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist was concerned about new influenza cases as the number of cases of COVID-19 is expected to increase due to the apparently highly contagious Omicron variant. I have stated. As of Tuesday morning, 400 cases of Omicron were identified in Washington, and DOH was able to see where and how the variants were compared to the delta variants in the various regions around the state. We are paying attention to tracking. The recent increase in COVID-19 cases between the ages of 14 and 19 is associated with four high school wrestling tournaments held in western Washington in early December. As of Tuesday morning, more than 350 COVID-19 cases are associated with these outbreaks. Authorities now say that it is more important for individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 and flu vaccine to already receive it immediately. As for Omicron, officials say the most effective way to fight new variants is to get a booster shot as soon as possible. According to Dr. Umair Shah, Secretary of Health and Welfare, the most important thing for anyone looking to protect themselves from Omicron is to protect themselves from severe illness. “So it may be a misleading message to people, but it’s pretty obvious. It’s boosted. It’s boosted. Don’t wait, boost it,” Shah said. As of December 18, there were approximately 1.7 million boosters throughout the state. As of Saturday data It shows that about 62% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

