Eighty-two deaths were reported. 8.4 million doses of vaccine

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Wisconsin counties have submitted more than 80 COVID-19 death reports to state health authorities in the last 24 hours, reaching 9,765 COVID-19 deaths. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS), 50 people have died within the last 30 days, with an average of 29 deaths per day for 7 days of COVID-19. Counting all death certificates, the average is 48 deaths, which is calculated to be the highest on average for the seven days since Christmas Day 2020. Mortality is 1.03% in all cases, after rising from 1.02%. This is the first time that mortality has risen since July 6th and continued to rise on the second day.

Brown County has exceeded 300 deaths in five more reports. The other counties that reported the death were three Waupacas. Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Oconto, two each. Manitowoc, Shawano, and Sheboygan each report one. The Manitowoc County Health Department states that COVID-19 is responsible for one-third of the county from December 1st to December 20th, saying: The majority of deaths in people who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. “

The DHS reported on Tuesday that there were 4,001 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the latest test results, with a 7-day average slightly increased from 3,294 cases per day to 3,315 cases. The positive rate also increased slightly, with 11.9% of all COVID-19 tests being virus positive in the last 7 days. Fondurak County had more than 25,000 cases and Oconto County had 7,000 cases.

After 211 people have been treated with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the average of 7 days of hospitalization is calculated to be 163 per day. Taking into account discharge and death, Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported a decline in patient numbers on Tuesday: there are 1,653 COVID-19 patients and 418 in the ICU-this is 6 fewer ICU patients and 7 less across the state.

There are 133 patients in 13 Fox Valley hospitals, an increase of 7 from yesterday. Twenty-two of them are in the ICU, five less. There are 178 COVID-19 patients in 10 northeastern medical community hospitals, 34 of whom are in the ICU. This has increased by one in ICU and one in total since Monday. Fox Valley Hospital had 126 patients, 27 of whom were admitted to the ICU.

Fox Valley hospitals report that there are no ICUs or intermediate treatment beds, only one of which is a medical surgical bed. The northeastern hospital is a little better, with 8 beds in the ICU, 2 beds in the intermediate care unit, and 7 beds in the medical surgery room. (These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19 treatment.) As reported, Bellin Hospital in Green Bay has an overwhelming number of patients and enough staff to treat them. With the help of 20 naval medical personnel to deal with the lack (See related articles).

Now my concern is Omicron variantDoctors say it’s as infectious as a cold, except that it’s the third leading cause of death in Wisconsin (after non-infectious heart disease and cancer).To make matters worse, those infected with the Omicron variant Easier to reinfect It cannot be claimed to be more immune when recovered from infection than other mutations in COVID-19.

Fortunately, existing vaccines appear to provide protection against Omicron COVID-19 infections, especially with booster shots to regulate and prepare the immune system.

Wisconsin has received more than 8.4 million doses (8,401,287) of vaccines given to residents inside and outside the state (such as those working here). This includes about 1.5 million (1,457,868) booster shots.

According to DHS, 57.8% of the state’s total population received the full set of COVID-19 shots. This is 3,373,929 people. This is 1 in 61.5% of the population who has been vaccinated at least once, or 3,587,257. Due to the eligibility of the age group on 9 November, more than 1 in 8 children in Wisconsin aged 5-11 years have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday vaccinations by age group (And changed from the previous report)

5 to 11: 19.4% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 13.0% completed vaccination (+0.3)

12 to 17: 56.3% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 51.6% completed vaccination (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.0% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 51.2% completed vaccination (+0.1)

25 to 34: 60.7% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 56.3% completed vaccination (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.6% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 63.1% completed vaccination (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.5% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 66.5% completed vaccination (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.5% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 73.8% completed vaccination (+0.0)

65 years of age or older: 85.3% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 82.1% completed vaccination (+0.1)

Tuesday vaccination by county population (And changed from the previous report)

County (population)

(Healthy area) Percentage of the population

With at least one dose Percentage of the population

Completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.7% (+ 0.1) 59.5% (+ 0.1) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 54.9% 52.2% Dodge (87,839) 50.1% 47.6% (+ 0.1) (27,668) (NE) 76.5% 71.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.4% 50.6% Forest (9,004) 50.3% 47.7% (-0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.1 (-1.0) 45.9% (-0.9) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.2% 52.2% Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 51.0% (+ 0.2) 49.1% (+ 0.2) Wrangler (19,189) 52.3% 49.8% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.1% 55.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.4% (+ 0.3) 48.7% (+ 0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.8% (+ 0.4) 74.3% (+ 0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.8% (-0.2) 48.5% (-0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.7% (+ 0.3) 58.4% (+ 0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.1% (+ 0.1) 43.9% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.0% 56.9% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.6% 51.0% Wau Shara (24,443) (FV) 44.4% (+ 0.1) 42.2% (+ 0.1) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 59.8% (+ 0.1) 56.3% Northeast (474,200) (NE) 285,817 (60.2%, +0.1) 271,256 (57.2%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 317,491 (57.7%, +0.1) 300,452 (54.6%, +0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,587,257 (61.5%, +0.1) 3,373,929 (57.8%)

To find a free COVID-19 vaccination site near you, text the zip code to 438829.

Total county cases and deaths on Tuesday ((((Bold Changes in the number of cases or deaths since the previous report) **

Brown – 48,426 (+163) (303 dead) (+5)

Calumet – 8,516 cases (+35) (75 people died) (+ 2)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -3,596 cases 74 people died

Dodge – 17,660 Cases (+39) (219 people died)

Doors – 4,272 (+15) (41 dead) (+2)

Florence-615 (+5) (14 people died)

Fond du Lac-20,025 (+57) (177 dead) (+2)

Mori-1,722 (+6) (36 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,860 cases (33 dead)

Green Lake-2,980 (+24) (36 people died)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,645 (57 dead)

Kewanee – 3,493 (+7) (35 people died)

Wrangler-3,523 (+6) (48 people died)

Manitowoc – 12,271 (+121) (107 dead) (+1)

Marinette-7,235 (+43) (81 people died)

Menominee (Michigan) * -3,030 cases (52 dead)

Menominee – 1,009 cases (11 dead)

Oconto – 7,000 (+50) (70 dead) (+2)

Outagamie – 30,302 (+41) (273 people died)

Shawano – 7,131 (+36) (89 dead) (+1)

Sheboygan – 20,583 (+128) (182 people died) (+1)

Waupaca – 8,204 (+33) (163 dead) (+3)

Wau Shara – 3,536 (+9) (57 people died)

Winnebago – 28,408 (+44) (271 people died)

* All cases and deaths in 72 counties in Wisconsin DHS County Data Website.. The Wisconsin State Health Services Department and the Wisconsin Hospital Association are up to date from Monday to Friday. The Michigan Department of Health will update the information on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates the data at different times, DHS freezes the numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.