Utah adds more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, killing 21 in Omicron’s surge on Tuesday





Salt Lake City (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 811 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 21, and 21 new deaths from yesterday. The breakdown of the new cases is as follows. Case With 811 new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of cases in Utah reached 621,008. Of today’s new cases, 93 are school-aged children. UDOH reports 45 cases in children aged 5-10 years, 22 cases in children aged 11-13 years, and 26 cases in children aged 14-17 years.

COVID SURGE: Biden pushes vaccines, offering 500 million free home COVID tests as Christmas approaches

vaccination A total of 4,448,663 vaccinations have been given in Utah. This is a 14,003 dose increase since then. yesterday. Risk ratio between vaccinated and non-vaccinated In the last 28 days, unvaccinated people are 15.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 9.7 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3.7 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated. is. Man.

COVID SURGE: The fear of the virus spreads as Omicron variants become nationwide.

Since February 1, 2021, unvaccinated people are 6.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 5.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and vaccinated with a positive COVID-19 test. It is 2.5 times that of. Man. Lab test According to a Utah Health Department lab report, 4,153,440 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,393. UDOH reports a total of 7,615,745 tests, an increase of 14,694 from yesterday. trend The 7-day rolling average for positive tests is 964 per day.

Side effects: A strange new side effect of COVID-19 is the possibility of swelling muscle size

The 7-day rolling average of “human-to-human” positive rates is 11.9%. The 7-day rolling average of “test overtest” positive rates is 8.2%. hospitalization Currently, 444 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak was 27,093. Dead (number) Twenty-one new virus-related deaths have been reported. UDOH reports a total of 3,704 deaths. Female, 45-64 years old, living in Salt Lake County, not hospitalized at the time of death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Weber County, not hospitalized at the time of death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Box Elder County, not hospitalized at the time of death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Salt Lake County, hospitalized at death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Utah County, hospitalized at death Male, 65-84 years old, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, 65-84 years old, living in Weber County, hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, living in Cash County, not hospitalized at the time of death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Utah County, not hospitalized at the time of death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Utah County, hospitalized at death Female, over 85 years old, living in Weber County, not hospitalized at the time of death Female, ages 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, 65-84 years old, living in Davis County, hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, living in Washington County, hospitalized at death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Washington County, not hospitalized at the time of death A 45-64 year old female living in Utah County, hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, living in Washington County, hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, living in Utah County, not hospitalized at the time of death Female, ages 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, 45-64 years old, living in Box Elder County, hospitalized at death Female, over 85 years old, living in Salt Lake County, not hospitalized at the time of death Today vs yesterday today yesterday Total Utahns test positive 621,008 620,197 Total people tested 4,153,440 4,146,047 COVID-19-related deaths in Utah 3,738 3,717 Vaccine administered 4,448,663 4,434,660 Utahns currently hospitalized for COVID-19 444 453 Total hospitalization 27,093 27,035 Utah COVID-19 Infection Index as of December 21

COVID Home Test: Advantages and Disadvantages of COVID-19 Home Inspection Kit



..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/coronavirus/utah-adds-over-800-new-covid-19-cases-21-deaths-amid-omicron-surge-on-tuesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos