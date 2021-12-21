Ballad Health: Influenza revives significantly after last year’s non-existent season | WJHL





Johnson City, Tennessee (WJHL) — Not only COVID-19, but health leaders are worried about influenza when they go on vacation. Ballad Health reports that since the end of September, a total of 283 patients admitted to the hospital for treatment of the flu have been seen in the hospital. They expect a large number of cases in the community. TDH reports 357 new COVID cases and 12 new deaths in northeastern Tennessee on Tuesday

December has historically been the peak month of the influenza pandemic. But this time last year, it wouldn’t have been the case if the flu season had virtually never existed. “We really prevented the flu through COVID measures. We haven’t seen it this year. We were a little more masked. People were very careful around Christmas and there were fewer rallies. “It was,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer. Local health leaders say the flu will occur in our area this year. In fact, they have already seen an increase in cases. A science hill teacher who retired after a fight with a colleague had multiple warnings in his personnel file

According to Swift, the major strains of influenza this year are of particular concern. “Whenever there is a H3N2 season, it’s a pretty tough season. You end up with many emergency room visits and a few more hospitalizations. H3N2 is usually not compatible with vaccines.” Swift said. Swift, however, says this does not mean skipping flu shots. She recommends that everyone be vaccinated because most of the positive tests provide protection from some strains that are not predominant and mild symptoms. Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 tests to compete with Omicron

Medical leaders say our hospitals will be tense as the influenza epidemic and the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 make up for most of the new cases nationwide. Health leaders call it a “twindemic” and are afraid that both illnesses will explode at the same time. “First and foremost, our concerns will be around those emergency rooms and waiting times,” Swift said. “Currently, influenza activity is widespread. The combination of influenza and Omicron variants that can affect team members is of great concern to us,” said Ballad, CEO. Alan Levine said. Pet Supplies Plus Opens First Area Store in North Johnson City

According to Levine, the hospital system is preparing to balance influenza and COVID, showing that the number of influenza is increasing weekly locally. “Two weeks ago, we visited the flu ER and inpatients 26 times. Just over this Saturday, we had 171 people in the ER or were hospitalized,” Levine said. In light of this, Swift says it is a wise idea to wear a mask and return to staying socially separated in public. “Given the flu and COVID trajectories, I’m back in masking. It’s really time to go back to their complete precautions,” she said. “I’m asking for vaccination this week. For flu and COVID, get a booster. Get as much protection as you can,” Swift said.

