Health
Omicron mutants may give fully vaccinated hyperimmunity to COVID
Fully vaccinated people Infection with the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus can lead to hyperimmunity against the coronavirus, according to a new study from Oregon Health & Science University.
Survey — published online Journal of American Medical Association — Breakthrough infections have been found to produce a “strong immune response to delta mutants”.
- The researcher said The findings show that “the immune response is likely to be very effective against other mutants because the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to mutate.”
According to this study, antibody levels in breakthrough cases were 1,000% more effective than those seen two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
- “I can’t get a better immune response than this,” he said. Lead author Fikadu Tafes, Associate Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, OHSU School of Medicine, In the statement. “These vaccines are very effective against severe illness. Our study suggests that individuals exposed to breakthrough infections after being vaccinated have hyperimmunity. I am. “
Dr. Marcel Carlin, Associate Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at OHSU School of Medicine, this is probably The end of COVID-19.
- “I think this speaks to the final stage,” Carlin said. “It doesn’t mean we’re at the end of the pandemic, but it does indicate where we’re likely to land. If we’re vaccinated and then exposed to the virus, it’s probably going to work pretty well- Protected from future variants. Our study suggests that long-term results will taper off the severity of the global epidemic. “
As I wrote, there are reports of how hyperimmunity can prevent the next COVID-19 mutant from actually seizing the population. Dessert news. Several research projects suggest that some people have a “very strong immune response.” NPR
- These people infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated “can fight the coronavirus variants that are prevalent around the world, but are also effective against mutants that may emerge in the future. It is likely that you have enough antibodies. NPR..
The Omicron variant is the latest coronavirus variant that is rapidly spreading around the world. In fact, it’s just starting to circulate throughout the United States, Will be the most dominant variant in the United States already, Associated Press.
