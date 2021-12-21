Alabama hospitals are preparing for another COVID surge as Omicron dominates the United States





According to one UAB expert, the surge in cases of COVID-19 caused by a variant of Omicron raises concerns that another surge could put Alabama’s healthcare system at risk again. increase. On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that Omicron accounted for 73% of sequenced COVID samples, up from 12.6% last week. Omicron was discovered by South African researchers last month and has been racing around the world ever since. The new variant seems to be much more contagious than the previous version. According to the CDC, people who are completely vaccinated are also infected. Early data on its severity were mixed, and some reports showed less hospitalization. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division, said treatments that worked during the previous wave appear to be ineffective against Omicron. The state also has low vaccination and booster immunity rates and can be vulnerable to the outbreak of serious illness. New variants can spread as fast as measles. Measles is a highly contagious virus that is transmitted in the air. “I think we will face a virus that is spreading rapidly and the number of cases is increasing significantly, especially in unvaccinated areas, even if only a small part is severe. It is crushing the demand for the system, “Malazo said. Increasing numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Alabama are well below the highs set in January and September of this year. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 peaked at about 3,000 on both waves. According to the Alabama Public Health Service, 396 people were hospitalized on 20 December. That number has steadily increased last month. Monoclonal antibody therapy, which helped prevent hospitalization in the last wave, is not effective against Omicron, Marazzo said. Vaccines and boosters can prevent serious illness and hospitalization, she said. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re out of luck,” Marazzo said. According to the CDC, about 47% of Alabama’s population is fully vaccinated and 57% are vaccinated at least once. The upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays will provide an opportunity for the COVID epidemic. Marazzo said vaccines, boosters, masks and COVID tests can provide some protection. To make the event safer and prevent it from happening, people need to take a quick test before they get together. “The best thing you can do is make sure you are as boosted as possible,” Marazzo said. “If you have access to the test, test it yourself before you go.” Marazzo said masks need to be worn in a crowd of mixed vaccination situations. She took appropriate precautions and said that people do not need to cancel a trip or rally. “If we can get enough people to accept the tools we have, we hope that society can avoid what appears to be a complete blockade,” Marazzo said.

