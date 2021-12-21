Health
First case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in Louisville
Louisville has identified the first case of a new Omicron variant of COVID-19, and health officials have warned that more cases of infectious strains are expected in the coming weeks.
Dr. Sarabeth Hartlaj, Deputy Director of Health, said at a press conference on Tuesday that a variant of Omicron was identified in a 26-year-old Louisville woman who had been vaccinated earlier this year but had not been boosted. rice field.
The best defense against the expected wave of Omicron mutants is to be vaccinated with COVID-19 and, if eligible, get a booster shot.
A patient in Louisville tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago, and laboratory analysis confirmed that it was a variant of Omicron on Monday, Hartlarge said.
The patient wasn’t out of the area, so she seems to have contracted it from someone else, Hart Large said.
“She believes she got it locally, which suggests that a variant of Omicron is already prevalent here,” Hart Large said.
She was vaccinated first in January and second in February.
According to Hart Large, the patient was recovering, had mild symptoms such as fever and cough, and did not require oxygen or hospitalization. She received an injection of a monoclonal antibody aimed at enhancing the body’s immune response.
more:The tornado came first. Next is COVID-19?The epidemic of the virus stirs fear of an impending crisis
News follows findings Report on saturday Omicron variants were identified in wastewater samples from southwestern Jefferson County, the Louisville district near the University of Louisville, and three other counties.
Omicron has been reported in almost all 50 states.
The U of L Co-Immunity Project monitors wastewater in the area as part of ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear also announced that Omicron was detected in the Fayette, Kenton, and Campbell counties through a small number of individuals’ COVID-19 tests.
Bescher and his public health commissioner, Dr. Stephen Stack, said the Omicron variant is likely to spread rapidly to other parts of Kentucky.
Health Director Dr. Sara Moyer has warned the public to prepare for another surge in COVID-19 caused by a new variant that has overtaken Delta as the dominant strain in the United States. She said Delta was deadly and contagious, mostly among unvaccinated people, but little is known about the risk of Omicron.
“We know that Omicron is more contagious than Delta,” Moyer said. “Workplaces and schools need to be prepared for multiple people.”
more:COVID, Car Accidents and Tornadoes: A Woman Survives a Triple Nightmare | Opinions
Vaccination and boosting are still the best forms of defense, according to Moyer.
Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville, said more than one-third of people in Louisville remained unvaccinated a year after the vaccine was first introduced. The vaccination rate for Louisville is about 62%, which is about the same as for Kentucky as a whole.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, approximately 1,800 Louisville residents have died from COVID-19. Fisher said it was “irritating” to be able to prevent many deaths if more people were vaccinated.
“There’s more than a year of evidence that vaccines are as safe as those on the shelves at home and very effective in preventing serious illnesses,” Fischer said.
Vaccinated people can be infected with Omicron variants, according to Moyer, but far more than unvaccinated people, who make up the majority of serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. It’s likely to work.
“Maybe you get sick, especially with Omicron,” Moyer said. “But that vaccine really helps you recover quickly. It keeps you away from the hospital. It protects you.”
more:COVID-19 and influenza are on the rise.Louisville is in a “very harsh winter,” says health leaders.
With the expected increase in exposure, Moyer reminded people that it is important to follow the COVID-19 protocol.
If the test is positive, stay at home for 10 days and try to isolate yourself from others.
If you have been vaccinated and infected with COVID-19, you do not need to stay, but you should be tested within 5-7 days after exposure. According to Moyer, if you have not been vaccinated and have not been infected with COVID-19, you will need to stay at home for 10 days.
If you need assistance with quarantine or other issues related to COVID-19, please call the Health Department Health Line (502-912-8598) or Website..
Please contact Deborah Yetter ([email protected] or 502-582-4228). Find her on twitter @d_yetter.. By subscribing today, we support strong local journalism. www.courier-journal.com/subscribe..
