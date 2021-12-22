Saline was mistakenly given in place of the COVID-19 vaccine on St. Thomas: SWPH





Southwestern public health Up to 6 people may have been given saline instead of saline COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic in St. Thomas, Ontario, November 30. According to the health unit, 257 people attended the clinic that day, but only up to 6 people received saline. However, the health unit has not confirmed which six people are affected. “Everyone was counseled by a registered nurse and advised that they could be given another vaccine with great care if needed. The minimum interval between doses was 21 days,” said the Health Unit. The statement states. A spokesperson for the health unit said he was convinced that many of the people he had contacted had vaccinated because they had the same side effects as the previous dose, but others chose re-vaccination. doing. The story continues below the ad The Health Unit states that it does not believe that taking another booster shot will have any adverse effects. The 21-day interval is an additional precaution. A spokeswoman said SWPH called or tried to call all 257 people. All attendees were over 12 years old and there is no age breakdown, but based on the date, it is believed that many were over 70 years old. Trend story Quebec broke the record for the highest number of COVID-19 infections per day in Canada

Six people injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at Vaughan Hospital “We worked closely with the Ontario Public Health Service to investigate dispensing errors at the St. Thomas Mass Immune Clinic on November 30,” said Jaime Fletcher, SWPH’s Chief Nursing Officer, in a statement. .. “Up to 6 people (about 2% of those seen in the clinic that day) received saline (a mixture of water and salt commonly used in medicine) instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s possible, “Fletcher said in a statement. “Saline is harmless to the human body. This is due to human error. Children under the age of 11 were unaffected.” read more:

New guidance on testing and tracking when Ontario competes with Omicron: Moore The story continues below the ad The health unit is working to identify and notify anyone who may have received saline. “We are aware of the stress that this will cause for individuals vaccinated at the St. Tomas Clinic on November 30. Rest assured that this issue has been quickly identified and is an isolated incident. People are informed of further instructions. “ Southwestern Public Health added that it has taken “immediate steps” to review its practices to prevent this from happening again. However, the health unit does not say how the error first occurred or was discovered. See link »

