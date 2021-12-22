Arkansas health officials advise to be careful not to spread the Omicron variant during the holidays





Dr. Jennifer Dilaha of the Department of Health, Little Rock, Arkansas, states that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been shown to be much more infectious than previous variants. She adds that the timing of her arrival in Arkansas wasn’t worse. “Let’s see what happened in the UK and South Africa. The diffusion rate is incredibly fast and the timing is really bad for us here in Arkansaw,” said Dr. Dilaha.

Governor Hutchinson holds a news briefing as the threat of Omicron grows, and Arkansas continues to cleanse the tornado.

She proposes to take special precautions when gathering on holidays to limit the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Dilaha says it helps to maintain social distance as much as possible. People can rearrange furniture to take advantage of space and visit. She says it’s always helpful to clear the area after use, even though covid is a more airborne virus. Wearing a mask is not popular, but it is especially useful if you have relatives with immune problems. “Many of us have older relatives who really need our presence in our company and in their lives. If we intend to do so, keep them safe.” Explained Dr. Dilaha. Dr. Jose Romero also suggested that if family concerns were large enough, one should consider taking a Covid test before traveling.

Omicron is the “second most contagious” virus in the world

“Make sure you’re not collecting Covid, not just cooking,” said Dr. Romero. Dr. Dilaha said gathering outdoors or opening windows to maintain airflow can help limit the transmission of the virus and may be beneficial to many of Arkansas during the holiday season. I did. But in the end, Dr. Dilaha recommends that people be as up-to-date as possible about covid shots and flu shots by the time the family gets together. “It looks like three doses with that booster. Two doses of the primary vaccination series and booster immunization are the most protective and that’s what we really want to recommend to people,” Dr. Dilaha said. I did.

