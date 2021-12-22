Dallas County’s threat level remains orange, but Health Director says Omicron’s threat is “very scary.”





The COVID-19 threat level in Dallas County remains orange, or “watchful,” County Health Director Philippe Huang told the Commissioner Court on Tuesday that a rapid epidemic of Omicron variants. Added that it was “very scary.” Mr. Huang decided to keep the level at the same level, considering current indicators, when Judge Clay Jenkins and the county’s Public Health Commission, which advises commissioners on public health measures, met on Monday night. A few weeks, pointing out signs of early warning of the upcoming new wave. Under Level Orange guidance, fully vaccinated people should wear face masks and social distances indoors. If social distance is not possible, you should wear a face mask even outdoors. Outdoor meetings are desirable, but if you are indoors, you should increase ventilation if possible. Medium and large rallies should be restricted or avoided under guidance. Orange level guidance suggests that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals should wear masks in all indoor settings and avoid large or medium-sized gatherings altogether. I am. Face masks should be worn even at outdoor gatherings when social distance is not possible. The county health department reported on Monday that the percentage of positive tests for the week through December 11 was 7.2%. Huang also said that visits to emergency rooms related to COVID-19 disease have increased recently. Both are signs of an early warning of a surge in incidents, according to the committee. According to Huang, the main concern for the new wave is the Omicron variant, which is becoming the major variant of COVID-19 just weeks after it is detected. By comparison, he said it took months for the Delta to become the predominant in North Texas. “Everything we’ve seen is that this is very contagious,” Huang said. “I’m very scared how quickly this is spreading.” In particular, Huang said there was concern that Omicron would make more health workers sick in other parts of the world. He said that if nurses and doctors get sick, they will have to take time off, which will put additional strain on systems that are already stressed. Omicron was first detected in northern Texas earlier this month. Harris County reported the first Omicron-related deaths on Monday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This variant currently accounts for 73% of new infectious diseases nationwide. In Dallas County, the number of cases per day is still relatively low, with an average of 309 new daily cases over the past seven days. However, Mr. Huang emphasized that the actions currently being taken will affect the seriousness of the arrival of the Omicron surge. Huang said it is still unclear whether this variant causes more or less severe cases, but the vaccine is effective in preventing hospitalization and death. “Serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths are well protected by vaccination and booster immunization,” says Huang. “You don’t have to be vigilant. It’s serious that you can’t get back to normal.” Staff writer Catherine Murfin contributed to this report.

