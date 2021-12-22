Canceled or modified by COVID Omicron Variant Surge in LA – NBC Los Angeles

As the virus spreads in the winter, “Twindemic“Approaching, it’s like a Friday flashback for Southern California residents who see a holiday event canceled or turned into a virtual-only celebration.

of Los Angeles County, health officials say there was a dramatic rise With COVID-19 infection, more than 3,200 new cases have been reported, with 7 more deaths and 60 new Omicron variants.

The Mayor of Los Angeles held a press conference to warn residents about holiday trips and rallies and urged everyone to be vaccinated.

The new Omicron variant outperformed Delta. Dominant stock US officials said Monday that they now account for more than 70% of cases.

This is a state-wide mask man date California It is set to expire on January 15th.

Here are the events that have been canceled or changed

The Rams V. Seahawks match delay and SoFi stadium However, Tuesday was ahead in Inglewood. SoFi Stadium posted an updated COVID protocol on its site In response to the surge in winter. Those who enter the stadium over the age of 5 will need a vaccination certificate to enter.This comes as many players have done Ignored COVID.

free The 62nd LA County Holiday Celebration In downtown Los Angeles On Monday, we announced that the Christmas Eve event would take place without an audience on Friday.

Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles Canceled an invite-only event that counts down the New Year until 2022 on New Year’s Eve. This will be a virtual celebration.

All the rest of the performance of “Christmas Carols” at Ahmanson Theater -The venue was able to welcome a face-to-face audience for the first time in a few years-was canceled due to a surge. The Center Theater Group announced that it will cancel performances until December 26th last week, and that it will also cancel all performances until January 1st on Tuesday.

The Rose parade and rose bowl The game will go as planned, but authorities have said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of the rising COVID-19 infection rate and are closely monitoring the situation. We are confident that we can host both parades as we are working with the Pasadena Public Health Service to improve our health. We are ready to adjust the health and well-being of parade participants and guests, as well as volunteer members, and plans as needed. Professional staff and partners remain our number one priority. “Masu,” said Rose’s Pasadena Tournament spokeswoman.

With some UC campuses USC We also considered a temporary remote start for the spring semester.

Symptoms of Omicron

According to the CDC covid has various symptomsFrom fever and chills to vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms of Omicron can resemble a severe cold, such as a runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, and body aches.

Anyone who thinks they might have covid, even if it does It’s like a cold -You need to take a test, officials said.

Pop-up vaccination clinic

LAX Offers two pop-up vaccination clinics for travelers on December 22nd and 29th.

Both the first shot and the booster will be available.

The clinic is located at the bottom / arrival level of Tom Bradley International Terminal, just past the US Customs and Border Protection exit. Business hours are from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

You can check out Free CVS Clinic here..

seek Walgreens vaccination here..

You can also check https://www.vaccines.gov/ A website for finding free vaccines.