Examination of a remote general practitioner in COVID-19





1 The GP “names and embarrasses” when patients cannot see face-to-face. In a reversal of the message before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the minister was encouraging an increase in the number of online health counseling, politicians since then went to the remote counseling that took place during the pandemic by the British General Practitioner (GP). Requested to reverse the transition.Supported by some media, politicians threaten “name and shame” Or limit new funding to general practitioners who do not provide a sufficient number of face-to-face consultations. 2 Cookson R

Rain R Socio-economic inequality in health care in the United Kingdom. Advances in digital technology have already stimulated debate about consultation methods. While providing convenience for some patients, there was concern that inequality would spread to others. , 3 Road to Renewal: Five Priorities for Health and Care. Given that the pandemic provided natural experiments to assess the potential impact of remote counseling, we analyzed data from NHS Digital to better understand these impacts. Four UK remote GP consultation trends. Our analysis showed that the suggestion that the GP did not look directly at the patient was not true. The number of face-to-face bookings in the United Kingdom decreased from 8758600 in February 2020 to 2783 535 in April 2020, but then increased by 89% (5 248 932 in August 2021). At the same time, telephone consultations during this period almost tripled (from 2 203203 in February 2020 to 6221 869 in August 2021). Currently, most consultations are done remotely ( Appendix p1 ), Due to the increase in remote consultations, the overall number of consultations has increased significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels. Patients value prompt consultation and GP surgery responds accordingly ( Appendix p1 ). For example, the percentage of patients seen on the day of contacting their GP was from February 2020 (58% overall, 51% for face-to-face consultation, 63% for remote consultation) to April 2020 (78%, 77%). , And 79%). The number of face-to-face consultations on the day was higher than the number reported before the pandemic (58% in August 2021). vs 51% in February 2021). But what happened to the existing inequality? Prior to the first national blockade, patients in more depopulated areas were less likely to use remote consultation (monthly correlation coefficient from –0.57 in March 2019 to 2 in 2020). It was in the range of –0.59 of the month). After this blockade, it was no longer relevant (coefficients ranged from 0.01 in April 2020 to 0.17 in August 2021). Patients in poorer areas were less likely to receive a remote consultation the same day before the pandemic, but this gradient disappeared during the pandemic ( Appendix p1 ). Five Why is Britain doing worse to Covid than its European neighbors? Remote counseling improves access to primary care and allows GPs to see patients who require face-to-face appointments more quickly. The GP is in the best place to understand the needs of patients, and remote counseling provides safety in the event of a public health crisis. Given that the United Kingdom is one of the countries with the highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Europe Remote consultation will continue. Nevertheless, the discussion of the role of remote counseling should be evidence-based, not anecdotal. MAG has approved funding for this study from the British Medical Research Council (MR / W021242 / 1). SVK would like to thank the NHS Research Scotland Senior Clinical Fellowship (SCAF / 15/02), Medical Research Council (MC_UU_00022 / 2), and the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office (SPHSU17) for funding. Supplementary material References 1.1. The GP “names and embarrasses” when patients cannot see face-to-face. 2.2. Cookson R

Rain R Socio-economic inequality in health care in the United Kingdom. Financial research. 37 37: 371-403 3.3. Road to Renewal: Five Priorities for Health and Care. 4.4. UK remote GP consultation trends. 5.5. Why is Britain doing worse to Covid than its European neighbors? Article information Publication history Identity DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2589-7500(21)00279-X Copyright © 2021 Author. Published by Elsevier Ltd. User license Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) | ScienceDirect Access this article on ScienceDirect

