The Windsor Council calls on elementary school students to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

The Windsor City Council supports the public health department, which requires all primary school children to be vaccinated before entering school.

But one local school board wants to take things one step further.

The councilor approved the position of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) at this week’s meeting.

The WECHU Health Commission has previously passed a resolution recommending the state name COVID-19 as a “designated illness.” This requires students to be immunized before going to school (like other illnesses such as measles, mumps, tetanus and rubella). ).

However, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District Board of Education requires the state to go one step further and vaccinate all teachers and staff.

Chairman Fulvio Valentinis said the board’s position was due to feedback from parents who did not support the closure of the school again.

“I felt that the COVID situation was what it was, and that it was widespread, so we felt we needed to do some tighter control,” he said. “I thought that instead of each school board developing its own rules, the state needed to take the lead here and make it a state-wide initiative.”

According to Valentinis, the state is taking a step-by-step approach to limiting COVID-19.

“They have imposed greater restrictions over the past few months,” he said. “But they are certainly hesitant, and they don’t do that throughout the state in terms of requiring students and staff to be vaccinated.”

The Windsor-Essex Board of Education recently announced that it will provide a rapid COVID-19 test that students can use during their vacation.

However, the use of the test is voluntary and no negative test is required for the student to return to school.

Valentinis said the Board could require staff to be vaccinated on their own, but the Board prefers a consistent state policy for all Ontario boards of education.